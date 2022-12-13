Recipes
Recipe of the Day
BALSAMIC ROAST PORK TENDERLOINS Rachael Ray 30 Minute Meals/Cooking for 10 in 30 Minutes Food Network Pork Tenderloins, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil, Garlic, Steak Seasoning Blend, Salt, Pepper, Rosemary, Thyme
Balsamic Roast Pork Tenderloins
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Vegetarian Cornbread Topped Cast-Iron Skillet Chili.
Vegetarian Skillet Chili Topped with Cornbread
Slice and Bake Dreidel Cookies
Slice-and-Bake Dreidel Cookies
Food Network Kitchen’s Christmas Cookie Cheesecake.
Christmas Cookie Cheesecake
Food Network Kitchen’s Indoor Grilled Salmon.
Indoor-Grilled Salmon
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
These 90s Snacks (That Everyone Loved) Are Making a Comeback
We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See In 2023
Miller High Life Is Selling a Leg Lamp That Dispenses Beer
Currently Obsessed With...
Miller Lite Is Dropping a Genius Christmas Tree Keg Stand
KitchenAid’s New Holiday Stand Mixer Will Make Your Kitchen Feel So Cozy
Shop
What's New
The Food-Shaped Candles I'm Getting Everyone for Holiday Gifts
3 Best Measuring Spoon Sets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Amazon Kicked Off Very Merry Deals for Last-Minute Shopping
15 Black-Owned Food Brands You Can Buy on Amazon
This High-Protein Instant Ramen Is My Go-To Lunch Hack
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

The Food-Shaped Candles I'm Getting Everyone for Holiday Gifts

An Italian company has been making them for hundreds of years.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
December 13, 2022

Photo by: John Derian

John Derian

By: Heath Goldman

Related To:

Christmas Shopping

Greek bust-shaped candles, colorful candlesticks, totem candles: You’ve probably seen them all. And that’s because funky decorative (expensive) candles that you’ll never burn are having a moment. I’m not mad about it. They make great gifts — if I don’t cave and keep them as décor for my bookshelves.

A few months ago, I returned from a trip to Italy with a prize souvenir: a fennel-shaped candle.

I’d stumbled into a small shop near Lake Como selling books and kitchenware and an assortment of fruit and veggie-shaped candles. When I saw the fennel candle, so realistic, like a tightly furled farm-fresh bulb, I knew I had to have it. I perched it on a tray on my coffee table next to some coasters and incense and art books. When you open the door to my apartment, it’s one of the first things people see, and it never fails to get a laugh or compliment.

I thought I'd have to fly back to Italy to get more, until...

While looking for Christmas tree ornaments at John Derian Company, a New York City-based store filled with antique treasures and all kinds of tableware and trinkets (a store that I call the “danger store” because I’m liable to buy everything inside), I saw them: life-sized cakes decorated in a riot of piping and maraschino cherries, salami logs, a plump wheel of ripe cheese — all candles. They looked more delicious than candles had a right to be.

Photo by: John Derian

John Derian

Derian, who travels the world collecting the contents of his store, explains the charmed way he sourced the candles: “I was walking the Paris trade show Maison and Objet with my friends Ivan Pericoli and Benoit Astier de Villatte of the brand Astier de Villatte, they found the candles and suggested I visit the booth, it was an overwhelming display of cool kitschy candles.”

In fact, Etsy’s trends expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, says that food-shaped candles are popular right now. “Food brings joy and people are using it as décor pieces,” she said. “Kitchen kitsch is in along with a resurgence of the 50’s and 60’s.”

The candles sold at John Derian are from an Italian company called Cereria Introna, which has been making candles from natural paraffin wax and dripless cotton wicks since 1840. I am left wondering whether my own fennel bulb is of Cereria Introna origins, but one thing’s for certain: I’ll be heading back to John Derian to buy everyone on my Christmas list some kitchsy candles. And you should too.

Cereria Introna Soft Cheese Candle

$20
John Derian
Buy It

Related Links:

101 Christmas Dinner Recipes to Fill Your Table

30 Christmas Side Dishes to Fill Your Table

18 Festive Hanukkah Desserts for a Sweet Celebration

Next Up

10 Aesthetically Pleasing Water Bottles That Make Staying Hydrated Easy

Drink up in style with these beautiful water bottles fit for any style!

12 Snacks That Make Holiday Light Peeping So Much Merrier

These festive treats are sure to brighten up your next outing.

13 Graduation Gifts for High Schoolers Who Love Food

Get your high school grad a gift they'll proudly display in their dorm room next year.

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit

Craft a scary good showstopper in no time.

New Spring and Easter Candies You Need to Try In 2022

The sweets aisle is in full bloom.

The Cookie Recipes Food Network Staffers Always Bring to the Swap Party

You can’t go wrong with these crowd pleasers.

Food Network Staffers' Picks for the Best Shippable Holiday Gifts

The best way to send a heartfelt gift to someone you love this holiday season.

What Cut of Steak Is Prime Rib?

Here’s what to ask for at the butcher counter.

These Vegan Christmas Recipes Will Please Your Whole Family

I cook vegan Christmas dinner every year. Here are the recipes that every one loves.

Forget Cookies: Pizza Is the Holiday Cooking Project Your Kids Will Be Super Excited About

Because you’ve got to eat something other than sweets this month.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

The Food-Shaped Candles I'm Getting Everyone for Holiday Gifts Dec 13, 2022

By: Heath Goldman

3 Best Measuring Spoon Sets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 13, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Amazon Kicked Off Very Merry Deals for Last-Minute Shopping Dec 12, 2022

By: Allison Russo

15 Black-Owned Food Brands You Can Buy on Amazon Dec 12, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

This High-Protein Instant Ramen Is My Go-To Lunch Hack Dec 12, 2022

By: Dakota Kim

10 Best Baking Cookbooks of 2022 Dec 12, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

New Year's Eve Decor Kits to Help You Celebrate in Style Dec 8, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

22 Clever Gifts for All the Beer Lovers on Your List Dec 8, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The 14 Best KitchenAid Attachments, Explained Dec 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Dec 6, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

10 Best Vegetarian Cookbooks of 2022 Dec 6, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 5 Best Hot Sauce Subscriptions to Spice Up Your Life Dec 6, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best New Healthy Groceries of 2022, According to a Nutritionist Dec 8, 2022

By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

9 Ways to Zhuzh Up Hot Chocolate Dec 5, 2022

By: Meagan Adler

23 Delicious Gifts to Celebrate Hanukkah Dec 5, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

15 Seafood Subscription Services That Ship Nationwide Dec 5, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Every Tool You Need to Make Christmas Cookies Dec 5, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

10 Food-Themed Kids’ Toys We Wish We’d Had Growing Up Dec 1, 2022

By: SJ McShane

The Best Food-Themed Christmas Gift Wrap, Cards, Bags and Tags Dec 2, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

46 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers Dec 1, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

7 Best Dishwashers, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Black-Owned Brands to Shop for Kwanzaa Dec 2, 2022

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

10 Holiday Cookies You Can Have Shipped to Your Door Dec 2, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

W&P's Newest Collab with Hill House Might Be Their Cutest Yet Dec 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Tote Bags and Food Carriers for Potlucks and Parties Dec 1, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian Nov 30, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

11 Unique Cookie Cutters to Make Holiday Baking Extra Fun Nov 29, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

15 Gingerbread House Kits for Every Kind of Decorator Nov 28, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

Everything You Should Buy At Kohl's Cyber Monday Sale This Year Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Related Pages