The Food-Shaped Candles I'm Getting Everyone for Holiday Gifts

I’d stumbled into a small shop near Lake Como selling books and kitchenware and an assortment of fruit and veggie-shaped candles. When I saw the fennel candle, so realistic, like a tightly furled farm-fresh bulb, I knew I had to have it. I perched it on a tray on my coffee table next to some coasters and incense and art books. When you open the door to my apartment, it’s one of the first things people see, and it never fails to get a laugh or compliment.