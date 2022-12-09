These 90s Snacks (That Everyone Loved) Are Making a Comeback

While it was announced that fans could expect a return of the beloved drink in 2018, there was one key shift in the drink that we knew and loved: it would be billed as a sparkling water flavor using only carbonated water and organic fruit juices and flavors. Though that version — in a newly designed can — was available in a string of tasty flavors that were promoted on the brand’s official Instagram page in 2018 and 2019, not much was said about the updated low-calorie version of the drink following. According to Slice’s website though, fans can expect a return of the Orange, Lemon & Lime, Berry, and Cherry flavors equipped with 15 calories per can, no added sugars, and real fruit juice sometime soon — it looks like they've hit shelves at Walmart so far. And thankfully, the can is very reminiscent of its original version.