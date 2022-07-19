Recipes
15 Best Vegan Snacks Everyone Will Love

Vegan snacks can be just as delicious!

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
July 19, 2022
By: Samantha Lande

Related To:

Shopping
1322511398

1322511398

Cropped shot of young woman carrying a shopping basket, standing along the product aisle, grocery shopping for daily necessities in supermarket

Photo by: d3sign

d3sign

The days of vegan snacks getting a bad rap are over — with both the quantity and quality expanding, following a vegan lifestyle is easier (and more delicious!) than you'd think. We rounded up some of our favorite vegan snacks, ranging from tortilla chips to cookies, but we always recommend checking the label for ingredients such as honey, gelatin or additives before diving in.

GoGo SqueeZ Almond Blend Pudding

$20.23
Amazon

Your kids are likely familiar with the apple sauce that Gogo SqueeZ makes, but now you can add plant-based, almond blend pudding to their lunchboxes. Flavors include banana, chocolate or vanilla, or cocoa-hazelnut, and they are perfect for something sweet on the go.

Buy It

Cosmic Carrot Chews

$4.99 $4
Thrive Market
10% Off

Fruit snacks meet a burst of real fruits and vegetables in these cosmic chews. These were made with a mission to help impact climate change with guidance from chef Spike Mendelsohn and Seth Goldman (founder of Honest Tea). Get them in flavors like orange mango and apple cinnamon.

Buy It

Siete Vegan Ranch Tortilla Chips

$3.99
Amazon

Ranch and vegan don’t always go together, but in these delicious tortilla chips they do. These chips are dairy-free and vegan, and you'll be hard pressed not to finish an entire bag in one sitting.

Buy It

Simple Mills Cocoa Cashew Crème Sandwich Cookies

$6.64
Amazon

It can be hard to find a cookie sandwich that either doesn’t contain dairy or isn't made in a facility that also processes dairy. These new cookies from Simple Mills fit the bill. Cocoa on the outside with a delicious cashew butter center, you and the kids will want to keep a box in your pantry.

Buy It

Sweet Loren’s Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough

$6.49
Jewel Osco

Finding cookie dough that tastes good and is also vegan can be a challenge. Luckily Sweet Loren’s has you covered. The cookie dough starts with a gluten free flour blend base and includes add-ins like chocolate chunks or cranberries. Pre-portioned dough can be eaten as is or baked into cookies.

Buy It

Bada Bean Bada Boom Crunchy Snacks (24 Count)

$31.48
Walmart

Broad beans may not be the first thing you think of as a delicious snack, but these crunchy little beans fulfill that salty snack craving. In flavors like BBQ and Sriracha, these beans also have seven grams of protein per serving.

Buy It

Mary's Gone Crackers

$4.91
Amazon

Although there are many vegan crackers on the market, these black pepper Mary’s Gone Crackers add a little extra pizazz with tons of crunchy seeds and just a hint of spice. If your kids can’t handle any spice, the original is dynamite too.

Buy It

Blake’s Seed Based Crispy Treats – Chocolate Chip (24 Count)

$19.79
Amazon

While many other crispy treats use butter or gelatin, Blake’s version is completely vegan, gluten, dairy and nut-free making it a dream snack for everyone. Not cloyingly sweet, these treats are great to stash in your bag for a snack just about any time of day. The chocolate chip version adds just a little hint of chocolate.

Buy It

SkinnyPop White Cheddar Popcorn

$3.32
Amazon

White cheddar popcorn that is vegan? It’s true. SkinnyPop’s white cheddar version may taste super cheesy but it is completely dairy free making this popcorn vegan. Don’t confuse it with the aged white cheddar popcorn which does contain dairy.

Buy It

Nature's Bakery Baked-Ins Organic Banana Chocolate Chip

$5.29
Target

These banana chocolate chip bars will remind you of freshly baked banana bread, except they are certified vegan and perfect for on-the-go. Filled with fruits and veggies your kids won’t even notice and neither will you!

Buy It

Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar Organic Chickpea Puffs

$3.99
Target

Trust us – these chickpea puffs will be just as addicting as any neon orange dusted puff you crave. Every ounce contains four grams of protein, so you can feel good about snacking, too.

Buy It

Seapoint Farms Pink Himalayan Salt Mighty Lil’ Lentils

$12.57
Amazon

It might take a moment to register lentils as a snack that are as delicious as they are good for you. But once you do, you’ll be eating these guys non-stop. They are perfect as is or throw them into trail mix!

Buy It

Quinn Popcorn, Pretzel Nuggets, Maple Almond Butter Filled, 5 oz Pack of 2

$21.82
Amazon

Pretzels made from root vegetables? Don’t be scared. These vegan and gluten free pretzels are made from sorghum flour and root vegetables and filled with maple almond butter to satisfy any sweet and salty craving. With a mission to change and improve our food system, you can snack and do good.

Buy It

Bobo's Stuff'd Apple Pie Bites

$4.99
Target

These little stuffed oat bites have a surprise in the middle: apple pie filling. This vegan snack is made with 100% whole grains and is the perfect bite when you just need a little something to fuel the rest of the day.

Buy It

Freestyle Snacks Olive Snack Packs

$14.99
Amazon

Olives are for more than just martinis and charcuterie boards, they also make a great snack. These snack packs are pit free with just the perfect amount of seasoning, whether it be lemon garlic or hot and spicy.

Buy It

