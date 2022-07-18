33 Vegan Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time
Load up on fruits, veggies and plant-based protein with these crave-worthy picks.
Vegan Mac 'n' Cheese
This low-fat, dairy-free version of an American classic certainly has the right look, with its creamy orange sauce, thanks to pureed cauliflower, vegan Cheddar and turmeric. Use umami-packed miso paste and nutritional yeast to evoke the savory, nutty quality of cheese.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Hummus and Grilled Vegetable Wrap
Get the Recipe: Hummus and Grilled Vegetable Wrap
Vegan Shepherd's Pie
Whether you are sticking to meatless Mondays or eat plant-based every day, this vegan version of shepherd’s pie will satisfy any cravings for that warming winter classic. It looks just like the meat version and tastes just as good. We streamlined the process (including using frozen peas and carrots and baking the pie in the same skillet used to cook the vegetables) to make the dish as accessible and weeknight-friendly as possible. Note that although a food processor chops the mushrooms really fast, you can use a knife, if you prefer.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Shepherd's Pie
Vegan Banana Bread
Get the Recipe: Vegan Banana Bread
Vegan Black Bean and Sweet Potato Soup
This hearty vegan soup conjures up the flavors of Spain in a bowl. The smoked paprika (aka pimenton) gives it a deep savory taste that anyone -- even your favorite omnivore -- will enjoy. We like water as the base of this soup because it lets the flavors of the vegetables shine through. While it's optional, the drizzle of sherry vinegar at the end adds a brightness that takes this dish to the next level.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Black Bean and Sweet Potato Soup
Vegan Pavlovas
These sweet desserts are a perfect treat for you and friends and family, whether you're vegan or not. The pavlovas themselves are made with aquafaba -- the liquid from a can of chickpeas (instead of the usual egg whites). They bake up wonderfully crisp on the outside and with a fluffy marshmallow-like interior. We added a touch of unsweetened cocoa to the base and topped it with a whipped coconut cream and lightly sweetened strawberries.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Pavlovas
Creamy Vegan Macaroni Salad
Whether you follow a plant-based diet or are just looking for a dairy-free alternative, this creamy macaroni salad is the perfect dish for your next summer BBQ or weeknight meal. We kept the same components of a typical creamy macaroni salad–tender elbow pasta, crunchy celery, sweet bell pepper, a hint of mustard and splash of vinegar–but swapped in vegan mayonnaise and vegan sour cream. Everybody will go back for seconds.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Vegan Macaroni Salad
Spicy Vegan Sloppy Joes
Get the Recipe: Spicy Vegan Sloppy Joes
Vegan Wild-Rice-Stuffed Butternut Squash
Get the Recipe: Vegan Wild-Rice-Stuffed Butternut Squash
Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes
Get the Recipe: Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes
Vegan Lentil Chili
This vegan chili is every bit as comforting as the meat-filled counterpart, thanks to hearty lentils, beans and vegetables.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Lentil Chili
Deep-Dish Vegan Apple Pie
Get the Recipe: Deep-Dish Vegan Apple Pie
Mashed Tofu Salad (Shira-ae)
Get the Recipe: Mashed Tofu Salad (Shira-ae)
Vegan Banana Pancakes
Ripe banana, a common replacement in vegan recipes, pulls double duty here as both an egg substitute and a delicious pop of flavor. In this case, the riper the banana the better! We recommend using unsalted vegan butter which lends a flavor reminiscent of traditional pancakes, but coconut oil also works in a pinch.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Banana Pancakes
Vegan Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna
Get the Recipe: Vegan Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna
Vegan Basil Pesto
Get the Recipe: Vegan Basil Pesto
Vegan Baked Beans
Shiitake mushrooms are the secret ingredient in these vegan baked beans — even meat lovers won’t miss the bacon! The best part is the beans require no soaking, just a slow cook in the oven until tender, sweet and spicy.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Baked Beans
Vegan Blueberry Muffins
Get the Recipe: Vegan Blueberry Muffins
Vegan Lentil Burgers
Get the Recipe: Vegan Lentil Burgers
Vegan Lemon Fettuccine Alfredo
Get the Recipe: Vegan Lemon Fettuccine Alfredo
Vegan Pancakes
Get the Recipe: Vegan Pancakes
Vegan Cream of Broccoli Soup
Get the Recipe: Vegan Cream of Broccoli Soup
Creamy Vegan Potato Salad
We took classic, creamy potato salad — a summer-time favorite for picnics and BBQ’s — and transformed it to a vegan-friendly side dish. The splash of vinegar and addition of chopped cornichons add just the right amount of zip and crunch.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Vegan Potato Salad
Roasted Winter Vegetables
Get the Recipe: Roasted Winter Vegetables
Vegan Classic Cheesecake
Get the Recipe: Vegan Classic Cheesecake
Vegan Scalloped Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Vegan Scalloped Potatoes
Vegan Tofu and Spinach Scramble
Get the Recipe: Vegan Tofu and Spinach Scramble
Vegan Potato, Pepper and Olive Phyllo Cups
Get the Recipe: Vegan Potato, Pepper and Olive Phyllo Cups
Vegan Curried Vegetable Chowder
This creamy vegan soup is hearty enough for a whole meal, thanks to chickpeas and a host of vegetables. To make it even more filling, you can add a scoop of cooked rice or noodles just before serving. When selecting a vegetable broth for this recipe, try to find one that is lighter in color and flavor so it doesn't overpower the other components.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Curried Vegetable Chowder
Vegan Saffron Risotto
Get the Recipe: Vegan Saffron Risotto
Vegan French Toast
Get the Recipe: Vegan French Toast
Hummus
Get the Recipe: Hummus
Vegan Roasted-Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Vegan Roasted-Garlic Mashed Potatoes