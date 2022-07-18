33 Vegan Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time

Vegan Mac 'n' Cheese This low-fat, dairy-free version of an American classic certainly has the right look, with its creamy orange sauce, thanks to pureed cauliflower, vegan Cheddar and turmeric. Use umami-packed miso paste and nutritional yeast to evoke the savory, nutty quality of cheese. Get the Recipe: Vegan Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Hummus and Grilled Vegetable Wrap Cook zucchini on the grill or in a grill pan until tender and layer it with raw peppers, spinach, store-bought hummus and herbs for a nutrient-packed, packable lunch. Get the Recipe: Hummus and Grilled Vegetable Wrap

Vegan Shepherd's Pie Whether you are sticking to meatless Mondays or eat plant-based every day, this vegan version of shepherd’s pie will satisfy any cravings for that warming winter classic. It looks just like the meat version and tastes just as good. We streamlined the process (including using frozen peas and carrots and baking the pie in the same skillet used to cook the vegetables) to make the dish as accessible and weeknight-friendly as possible. Note that although a food processor chops the mushrooms really fast, you can use a knife, if you prefer. Get the Recipe: Vegan Shepherd's Pie

Vegan Banana Bread This banana bread is eggless and dairy-free, but nobody will notice the difference. The crumb is moist and tender, and the flavor gets better each day (if it lasts!). Get the Recipe: Vegan Banana Bread

Vegan Black Bean and Sweet Potato Soup This hearty vegan soup conjures up the flavors of Spain in a bowl. The smoked paprika (aka pimenton) gives it a deep savory taste that anyone -- even your favorite omnivore -- will enjoy. We like water as the base of this soup because it lets the flavors of the vegetables shine through. While it's optional, the drizzle of sherry vinegar at the end adds a brightness that takes this dish to the next level. Get the Recipe: Vegan Black Bean and Sweet Potato Soup

Vegan Pavlovas These sweet desserts are a perfect treat for you and friends and family, whether you're vegan or not. The pavlovas themselves are made with aquafaba -- the liquid from a can of chickpeas (instead of the usual egg whites). They bake up wonderfully crisp on the outside and with a fluffy marshmallow-like interior. We added a touch of unsweetened cocoa to the base and topped it with a whipped coconut cream and lightly sweetened strawberries. Get the Recipe: Vegan Pavlovas

Creamy Vegan Macaroni Salad Whether you follow a plant-based diet or are just looking for a dairy-free alternative, this creamy macaroni salad is the perfect dish for your next summer BBQ or weeknight meal. We kept the same components of a typical creamy macaroni salad–tender elbow pasta, crunchy celery, sweet bell pepper, a hint of mustard and splash of vinegar–but swapped in vegan mayonnaise and vegan sour cream. Everybody will go back for seconds. Get the Recipe: Creamy Vegan Macaroni Salad

Spicy Vegan Sloppy Joes Mushrooms make these kicked-up sloppy joes ultra-meaty. But there's no meat here, making this vegan sandwich one of the lightest sloppy joes you can make. Get the Recipe: Spicy Vegan Sloppy Joes

Vegan Wild-Rice-Stuffed Butternut Squash This impressive autumn-inspired dish can be served as a main course for vegan and vegetarian eaters or can be enjoyed by everyone at the table as a side dish. The small amount of curry powder gives the squash a nice warmth and depth. Get the Recipe: Vegan Wild-Rice-Stuffed Butternut Squash

Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes There are no tricks to these satisfying dairy-and-egg-free cupcakes. Be sure to use refrigerated soy or almond milk instead of the shelf-stable kind — there are fewer additives, which can greatly affect the final texture and taste of a recipe. Get the Recipe: Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes

Vegan Lentil Chili This vegan chili is every bit as comforting as the meat-filled counterpart, thanks to hearty lentils, beans and vegetables. Get the Recipe: Vegan Lentil Chili

Deep-Dish Vegan Apple Pie Extra-virgin coconut oil is a great substitute for butter in both the pie dough and the apple filling to make this all-American fruit pie vegan-friendly. Use a mix of apples for the filling: The Golden Delicious keep their shape and are a nice contrast to the soft McIntoshes, and the Granny Smiths give a pleasing tartness. Get the Recipe: Deep-Dish Vegan Apple Pie

Mashed Tofu Salad (Shira-ae) Masaharu Morimoto mixes spinach and tofu to create a creamy and satisfying dish. Be sure to drain and squeeze out the ice water from the spinach, and wrap the tofu in a paper towel to absorb excess moisture. Get the Recipe: Mashed Tofu Salad (Shira-ae)

Vegan Banana Pancakes Ripe banana, a common replacement in vegan recipes, pulls double duty here as both an egg substitute and a delicious pop of flavor. In this case, the riper the banana the better! We recommend using unsalted vegan butter which lends a flavor reminiscent of traditional pancakes, but coconut oil also works in a pinch. Get the Recipe: Vegan Banana Pancakes

Vegan Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna Fall in love with the combination of mushrooms and fennel seeds, which adds a nice earthiness to this dairy-free, meatless lasagna. Prepare the lasagna a few hours before baking, and be sure to use no-boil noodles that aren't made with egg. Get the Recipe: Vegan Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna

Vegan Basil Pesto The combination of smoked almonds, pistachios and green tea gives a depth of flavor that cheese would normally provide, making this a great vegan condiment for pasta or crostini. Freeze leftovers in an ice cube tray and store for up to one month. Get the Recipe: Vegan Basil Pesto

Vegan Baked Beans Shiitake mushrooms are the secret ingredient in these vegan baked beans — even meat lovers won’t miss the bacon! The best part is the beans require no soaking, just a slow cook in the oven until tender, sweet and spicy. Get the Recipe: Vegan Baked Beans

Vegan Blueberry Muffins These muffins are just as satisfying as regular muffins, with the same sweet, tender crumb. Use fresh or frozen blueberries; the fresh may make the muffins slightly moister. Get the Recipe: Vegan Blueberry Muffins

Vegan Lentil Burgers These burgers are packed with flavor, fiber and protein while still being low in fat. Try them grilled, as well as pan-fried: Heat 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and fry the patties until well browned, about 2 minutes per side. (Remember: The extra oil will alter the calorie and fat totals.) Get the Recipe: Vegan Lentil Burgers

Vegan Lemon Fettuccine Alfredo This high-fiber, low-fat, dairy-free version of a comfort classic hits all the right notes: creaminess from the soy cream cheese, big flavor from the garlic, lemon and pepper, and cheesiness from the nutritional yeast. Get the Recipe: Vegan Lemon Fettuccine Alfredo

Vegan Pancakes Eggs and dairy are not needed for super-fluffy pancakes — the extra baking powder in this recipe helps with that. Enjoy the flavor and tenderness that coconut oil gives these easy-to-make pancakes. Get the Recipe: Vegan Pancakes

Vegan Cream of Broccoli Soup Achieve ultimate creaminess without the cream by adding a Yukon gold potato to this low-fat, hearty, healthy soup. The nutritional yeast, with its satisfying nuttiness, does a great job standing in for cheese; look for it in health and specialty foods stores. Get the Recipe: Vegan Cream of Broccoli Soup

Creamy Vegan Potato Salad We took classic, creamy potato salad — a summer-time favorite for picnics and BBQ’s — and transformed it to a vegan-friendly side dish. The splash of vinegar and addition of chopped cornichons add just the right amount of zip and crunch. Get the Recipe: Creamy Vegan Potato Salad

Roasted Winter Vegetables The key to roasting vegetables is to make sure to cut them into big chunks, because they shrink when they roast. Ina uses lots of salt and pepper to make sure the vegetables are well-seasoned when they come out of the oven. Get the Recipe: Roasted Winter Vegetables

Vegan Classic Cheesecake This dairy-and-egg-free classic is creamy and satisfying, thanks to the combo of silken tofu and vegan cream cheese. Silken tofu is softer and more fragile than regular tofu — perfect for desserts like this. Get the Recipe: Vegan Classic Cheesecake

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Use nutritional yeast — which is grown on molasses and then dried out — to add a nutty cheesiness (plus an extra helping of vitamin B12) to these bubbly spuds. Silken tofu and tender new potatoes add creaminess without dairy and browned onions give the dish a deep savoriness. Get the Recipe: Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

Vegan Tofu and Spinach Scramble This low-calorie breakfast scramble is high in fiber and protein. The lemon juice adds a little brightness. Serve with whole-wheat toast to round out the meal. Get the Recipe: Vegan Tofu and Spinach Scramble

Vegan Potato, Pepper and Olive Phyllo Cups Finely chopped potatoes are quickly boiled, then mashed with olive oil and nutritional yeast to make a creamy, "cheesy" base for these low-fat, one-bite vegan appetizers. Smoked paprika adds a bacony note (but there's no bacon here!). Make the filling the day before a get-together, then fill, heat and serve on the day. P.S.: Meat eaters will love them too! Get the Recipe: Vegan Potato, Pepper and Olive Phyllo Cups

Vegan Curried Vegetable Chowder This creamy vegan soup is hearty enough for a whole meal, thanks to chickpeas and a host of vegetables. To make it even more filling, you can add a scoop of cooked rice or noodles just before serving. When selecting a vegetable broth for this recipe, try to find one that is lighter in color and flavor so it doesn't overpower the other components. Get the Recipe: Vegan Curried Vegetable Chowder

Vegan Saffron Risotto Inspired by the flavors of bouillabaisse (the Provencal seafood stew), this creamy, saffron-hued risotto is a special-occasion dish for vegans, vegetarians and even meat eaters. Ingredients high in umami (the savory fifth taste), like tomato paste, soy sauce and canned tomatoes, add depth; nutritional yeast adds a bit of a cheesy taste. Make the stock ahead of time, and rewarm it when you're ready to make the dish. Get the Recipe: Vegan Saffron Risotto

Vegan French Toast One of the keys to successful French toast, vegan or not, is using day-old, stale bread — fresh bread is too soft and more likely to fall apart. This recipe makes a slightly drier French toast. For a more custardy version, let the bread soak in the milk-yogurt mixture for about 2 minutes per side. Get the Recipe: Vegan French Toast

Hummus Ina Garten's recipe requires no cooking at all, and you likely have most of the ingredients in your pantry. Give the dip enormous flavor by adding lots of garlic and lemon. Get the Recipe: Hummus