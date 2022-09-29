10 Vegan Halloween Recipes Everyone Will Love

If you thought Halloween was all about chocolate and gummy candies, think again! (Although, we'll gladly take a trick-or-treat bucket full of vegan-friendly Halloween candy any day.) There are plenty of vegan options that are frightfully delicious — and fun! And, while you could simply dress your favorite vegan dessert or vegan cookie recipe with black-and-orange decorations for the occasion — but we’ve got plenty of themed ideas that are completely plant-based. One of our favorites? These eerie breadsticks, made with store-bought pizza dough, Italian seasoning and sesame seeds. Turning each rope of dough in the middle forms a gnarly finger “knuckle'' which, paired with a green olive "nail," helps to create a haunting and delicious snack.