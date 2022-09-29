Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Break Fast Bagel Board
Trending Recipes
Sorullitos de Maíz y Queso
Trisha’s Southern Stewed Greens Beans, as seen on Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Season 14
Southern Green Beans
Chef Name: Guy Fieri Full Recipe Name: Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Loin Chops Talent Recipe: Guy Fieriâ s Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Loin Chops, as seen on Food Networkâ s Guyâ s Big Bite FNK Recipe: Project: Foodnetwork.com, CINCO/SUMMER/FATHERSDAY Show Name: Guyâ s Big Bite
Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Chops
Ghost Brownies
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Now, It’s Really Everywhere: Hefty Makes Pumpkin Spice-scented Trash Bags
McDonald’s Is Finally Making Happy Meals for Adults
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day
Currently Obsessed With...
Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Raps)
Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, + Donettes
Shop
What's New
The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts
5 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert
Shop More Products from Molly Yeh's Colorful Cookware Line
7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
All the Kids Snacks Food Network Staffers Still Keep In Their Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

10 Vegan Halloween Recipes Everyone Will Love

These festive treats are fun for all — plant-based diet or not!

September 29, 2022
By: Kristie Collado

Related To:

Halloween Vegan

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2015

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2012, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Ralph Smith

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Ralph Smith

Snacks, Treats and More

If you thought Halloween was all about chocolate and gummy candies, think again! (Although, we'll gladly take a trick-or-treat bucket full of vegan-friendly Halloween candy any day.) There are plenty of vegan options that are frightfully delicious — and fun! And, while you could simply dress your favorite vegan dessert or vegan cookie recipe with black-and-orange decorations for the occasion — but we’ve got plenty of themed ideas that are completely plant-based. One of our favorites? These eerie breadsticks, made with store-bought pizza dough, Italian seasoning and sesame seeds. Turning each rope of dough in the middle forms a gnarly finger “knuckle'' which, paired with a green olive "nail," helps to create a haunting and delicious snack.

Get the Recipe: Witch Finger Breadsticks

Spicy Pumpkin Hummus

Can't get enough pumpkin? Whip up a creamy, spicy, hummus-like dip starring pumpkin puree and a handful of pantry ingredients.

Get the Recipe: Spicy Pumpkin Hummus

Blueberry Rickety Eyeball Punch

This punch — a haunted version of a classic rickey — is a refreshing drink for any time of day. Add some gin, and it's an equally refreshing after-dark cocktail.

Get the Recipe: Blueberry Rickety Eyeball Punch

Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

We combined the beloved ingredients in pumpkin bread (creamy pumpkin puree, warm fall spices and a generous pour of vanilla) but omitted any dairy or eggs for a completely plant-based seasonal treat. Vegan dark chocolate chips stirred into the batter and scattered on top add extra flavor and texture. We found the pumpkin bread to be easiest to slice at room temperature, but feel free to enjoy a piece while it’s still warm if you can’t resist!

Get the Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

Monster Smoothie Bowls

Don’t be wary — this colorful breakfast is more cute than scary! It gets its fluorescent color from a mix of spinach, banana and apple. Use chopped nuts, fruits and other fun toppings to make the monster on top. Just be sure to substitute agave for the honey, to keep it completely vegan.

Get the Recipe: Monster Smoothie Bowls

Black Bean Swamp Dip

Monsters and magical creatures of all sorts will swarm to this swamp dip, which gets its coloring from black beans and charred poblano peppers.

Get the Recipe: Black Bean Swamp Dip

Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds

You can have crispy, salty pumpkin seeds ready in just 30 minutes thanks to the air fryer. They are delicious plain, but also great with your favorite seasonings. Toss the seeds with a generous coating of chili powder or sumac, for instance, just before air frying them.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds

Blood Orange Vampire Punch

Tart cherry and sweet blood orange juices are a great way to balance out mezcal’s characteristic smokiness. The flavors blend so perfectly you'll want to make this drink year-round. Just be sure to use a vegan-friendly gel icing, for decorating!

Get the Recipe: Blood Orange Vampire Punch

Bloody Berry Fruit Salad

Instead of a simple syrup, this fruit salad uses raspberry jam to coat and flavor the mixed fruits. It has just enough natural tartness to keep the fruit salad fresh. For the eeriest appearance, let it sit for a few hours so the lychees can absorb the ruby glaze.

Get the Recipe: Bloody Berry Fruit Salad

Roasted Butternut Squash Hummus with Scary Baked Tortilla Chips

Everyone will love Trisha’s boo-tiful hummus. The squash lends the dip its deep orange color, which pairs perfectly with a side of ghoulishly green tortilla chips.

Get the Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Hummus with Scary Baked Tortilla Chips

More from:

Halloween

Next Up

19 Adorable Ghost Recipes You Need to Make This Halloween 19 Photos

15 Horribly Delicious Halloween Punch Recipes 15 Photos

19 Halloween Dinners to Make Before a Night of Trick-or-Treating 19 Photos

16 Scary-Delicious Halloween Breakfast Ideas 16 Photos

12 Halloween Drinks That Are Fun for the Whole Family 12 Photos

19 Haunted Cocktails to Serve at Your Halloween Party 19 Photos

36 Fun Halloween Recipes Every Kid Will Love 36 Photos

Scary-Good Halloween Recipes 7 Photos

Our Top 50 Halloween Recipes 50 Photos

10 Easy Pumpkin Decorating Ideas 10 Photos

We Recommend

This Is All the Halloween Candy You Can Eat If You're Vegan

10 Adorable Halloween Costumes for Kids Who Love Food

36 Fun Halloween Recipes Every Kid Will Love 36 Photos

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit

10 Spooky Snacks to Make for Halloween

10 Easy Pumpkin Decorating Ideas 10 Photos

Related Pages