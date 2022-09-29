10 Vegan Halloween Recipes Everyone Will Love
These festive treats are fun for all — plant-based diet or not!
Snacks, Treats and More
If you thought Halloween was all about chocolate and gummy candies, think again! (Although, we'll gladly take a trick-or-treat bucket full of vegan-friendly Halloween candy any day.) There are plenty of vegan options that are frightfully delicious — and fun! And, while you could simply dress your favorite vegan dessert or vegan cookie recipe with black-and-orange decorations for the occasion — but we’ve got plenty of themed ideas that are completely plant-based. One of our favorites? These eerie breadsticks, made with store-bought pizza dough, Italian seasoning and sesame seeds. Turning each rope of dough in the middle forms a gnarly finger “knuckle'' which, paired with a green olive "nail," helps to create a haunting and delicious snack.
Get the Recipe: Witch Finger Breadsticks
Spicy Pumpkin Hummus
Can't get enough pumpkin? Whip up a creamy, spicy, hummus-like dip starring pumpkin puree and a handful of pantry ingredients.
Get the Recipe: Spicy Pumpkin Hummus
Blueberry Rickety Eyeball Punch
This punch — a haunted version of a classic rickey — is a refreshing drink for any time of day. Add some gin, and it's an equally refreshing after-dark cocktail.
Get the Recipe: Blueberry Rickety Eyeball Punch
Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
We combined the beloved ingredients in pumpkin bread (creamy pumpkin puree, warm fall spices and a generous pour of vanilla) but omitted any dairy or eggs for a completely plant-based seasonal treat. Vegan dark chocolate chips stirred into the batter and scattered on top add extra flavor and texture. We found the pumpkin bread to be easiest to slice at room temperature, but feel free to enjoy a piece while it’s still warm if you can’t resist!
Get the Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Monster Smoothie Bowls
Don’t be wary — this colorful breakfast is more cute than scary! It gets its fluorescent color from a mix of spinach, banana and apple. Use chopped nuts, fruits and other fun toppings to make the monster on top. Just be sure to substitute agave for the honey, to keep it completely vegan.
Get the Recipe: Monster Smoothie Bowls
Black Bean Swamp Dip
Monsters and magical creatures of all sorts will swarm to this swamp dip, which gets its coloring from black beans and charred poblano peppers.
Get the Recipe: Black Bean Swamp Dip
Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds
You can have crispy, salty pumpkin seeds ready in just 30 minutes thanks to the air fryer. They are delicious plain, but also great with your favorite seasonings. Toss the seeds with a generous coating of chili powder or sumac, for instance, just before air frying them.
Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds
Blood Orange Vampire Punch
Tart cherry and sweet blood orange juices are a great way to balance out mezcal’s characteristic smokiness. The flavors blend so perfectly you'll want to make this drink year-round. Just be sure to use a vegan-friendly gel icing, for decorating!
Get the Recipe: Blood Orange Vampire Punch
Bloody Berry Fruit Salad
Instead of a simple syrup, this fruit salad uses raspberry jam to coat and flavor the mixed fruits. It has just enough natural tartness to keep the fruit salad fresh. For the eeriest appearance, let it sit for a few hours so the lychees can absorb the ruby glaze.
Get the Recipe: Bloody Berry Fruit Salad
Roasted Butternut Squash Hummus with Scary Baked Tortilla Chips
Everyone will love Trisha’s boo-tiful hummus. The squash lends the dip its deep orange color, which pairs perfectly with a side of ghoulishly green tortilla chips.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Hummus with Scary Baked Tortilla Chips