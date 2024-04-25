How to Make Exactly One Cupcake from a Box of Cake Mix

So I needed to figure out how to bake a cupcake without eggs. I tested various common egg substitutes: banana, flaxseed, carbonated water + oil + water + baking powder and chia seeds, to name a few. All of them yielded cupcakes lacking in structure that emerged from the oven with sad little dips in top where there should have been domes. Then one day, I was making chicken salad, and it occurred to me that mayo has eggs and oil — two ingredients you mix into cake mix — and is famously used as a secret ingredient to add moisture to chocolate cake.