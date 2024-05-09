Your Favorite Sriracha Could Be in Short Supply All Summer

“After reevaluating our supply of chili, we have determined that it is too green to proceed with production as it is affecting the color of the product,” the letter read, according to USA Today. “We regret to inform you that we have decided to halt production until after Labor Day, when our next chili season starts.” Huy Fong Foods also informed its buyers that all orders from May 6, 2024 and beyond will be effectively canceled and given a status of “pending.” According to the USA Today piece, the shortage of peppers will also impact Huy Fong’s Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek products.