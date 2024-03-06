Mark Your Calendars: Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back Free Cone Day for 2024
On March 19, you can celebrate spring with a free vanilla cone.
There’s nothing better than ice cream — except free ice cream. And free ice cream to celebrate the approach of spring and ice cream season (of course, every season is ice cream season, but …) may be best of all.
So it’s exciting news that Dairy Queen is bringing back its Free Cone Day this year — on March 19, the first day of spring.
That day, participating DQ restaurants across the country will offer fans one free small vanilla soft-serve cone, featuring “the classic curl on top.” The free cones will be limited to one per person, while supplies last; the offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders.
The annual event is the brand’s way of celebrating the “time of year when the sun sticks around longer, flowers begin to bloom and the only things that should be cold are sweet treats that come in a cone or cup.”
“Nothing says warmer weather is around the corner quite like Free Cone Day,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, says in a statement. “We’re inviting fans everywhere to grab their friends and families and get their ‘Treat Szn’ started with something sweet – on us!”
Very cool.
