Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie.
Beef Shepherd's Pie
Shamrock Cookies + Rainbow Dip
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Ghorayeba
The Best Scalloped Potatoes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda
I Tried Walgreens’ Viral Peelable Gummy Candy
If You Can See This, Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts Today Because of the Cellular Service Outage
Currently Obsessed With...
What Does K-Pop Taste Like? Banana, Apparently
What’s the Difference Between East Coast + West Coast Butter?
Shop
What's New
15 Great Food Gifts for Purim
50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From
6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online
Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals
6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

Taylor, Won’t You Give Us Your Homemade Pop-Tarts Recipe?

Head coach Andy Reid says the star brought Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs much welcomed treats.

March 05, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

2006866532

Photo by: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has apparently concluded — correctly, it seems — that the way to a football team’s heart is through its stomach. She’s secretly been showering her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, with baked goods, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid recently revealed in an interview during the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in — she didn’t even know she was doing this, I don’t think — she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts,” Reid says in the interview.

Alas, Reid says he himself did not get to sample Taylor’s treats.

“She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one,” Reid says with a chuckle.

It’s not the only time Swift’s homemade baked goods have gotten a pro-football shout-out.

In a December 2023 interview on Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM, former NFL star Bernie Kosar says she brought her multiple-Super Bowl-winning beau a batch of home-baked cinnamon rolls to enjoy during a pre-game meal that he attended. Kosar says that, even though he was trying to stick to a vegan, gluten-free diet, he had to sample Taylor’s rolls.

“You can’t turn Taylor Swift’s desserts down,” the sports show’s hosts, Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard, declare.

If those Taylor-made cinnamon buns looked anything like these Taylor-made cinnamon buns, we’d have to agree.

But wait – back to the Pop-Tarts … because the warmth of TSwift’s baked goods is spreading.

Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts has taken to its official Instagram page – and taken out a full-page ad in the Kansas City Star as well – to implore Taylor to release her recipe.

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank. But if you #releasetherecipe, we’ll double our donation,” the brand writes on Instagram.

Harvesters, a Kansas City “Community Food Network,” weighed in on its own Instagram page. “@taylorswift has a secret @poptartsus recipe that shes been baking for the @chiefs, and the world wants to know it. @kellanova and Pop Tarts have announced they are donating $12,500 to Harvesters, but will double it to $25,000 if she releases it,” the food bank writes. “Taylor has been a supporter of us in the past. Now, her sharing the recipe could mean even more money for folks in Kansas City experiencing food insecurity.” The organization also called on Swift to “#releasetherecipe.”

As one commenter put it: “Love it! So much good comes as a result of this lovely woman.” I mean, I guess we’re in Taylor’s Pop-Tarts era?

Related Content:

Kylie Jenner Is Launching Her Own Brand of Canned Vodka Soda

Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda

5 Best Toasters of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

KIND Released a Snack Inspired by Travis Kelce’s Mom — and It Sold Out In Less Than 24 Hours

The brand did a second drop of Donna’s Purse Snacks, and they’ve already sold out again.

I Tried the Cheddar Cheese Queen Elizabeth Eats

The royally adored cheese is now available in the U.S.

Now You Can Get Questlove’s Cheesesteaks No Matter Where You Are

The Roots co-frontman has teamed up with Goldbelly to ship his vegetarian version of the iconic Philly sandwich nationwide.

The TikTok Breakfast Trend Lizzo Can’t Stop Talking About

You only need a few common ingredients to try “Nature’s Cereal” for yourself.

All We Want for Christmas Is Mariah Carey’s New McDonald's Menu

The Christmas queen is giving us more delicious things to get excited about.

Queen Elizabeth Is Looking for Someone to Help Her Launch a Pub

The British monarch is seeking an entrepreneur to develop 'a new DESTINATION public house' on her Sandringham estate.

Mary J. Blige Is Getting into the Wine Business

The star is collaborating on a pair of wines described as "perfect for summer."

Should You Be Eating Snow?

Reese Witherspoon has raised a very important question. We asked an expert for the answer.

T-Pain Is Buying Everyone a Drink – at Panera?

The king of auto-tune is helping the chain launch its new unlimited self-serve beverage program.

Looking for Some Inspiration for Your Next Grocery Run? Try Lizzo’s Shopping List

The "About Damn Time" songstress is sharing a curated list of her favorite foods on Instacart.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Ciao House

10am | 9c

Ciao House

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Tournament of Champions

10pm | 9c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

15 Great Food Gifts for Purim Mar 5, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From Mar 4, 2024

By: FN Dish Editor

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Mar 1, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Lambeth Hochwald

Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals Feb 23, 2024

By: Alida Nugent

6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 28, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Andy Liang

16 Third-Culture Cookbooks That Will Change the Way You Cook Feb 28, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

30 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That We'd Actually Buy Feb 22, 2024

By: Samantha Leffler and Alida Nugent

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 21, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

5 Best Tortilla Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 20, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

32 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Feb 7, 2024

By: Patty Lee, Margaret Wong and Meagan Adler

Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now Feb 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 23, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Feb 23, 2024

By: Rashaun Hall

Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online Feb 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway Feb 7, 2024

By: Allison Russo

29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 30, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024 Feb 23, 2024

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers Jan 26, 2024

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Slow Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 29, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

5 Best Toasters of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 26, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

16 Best Chocolate Boxes to Buy for Valentine's Day Jan 26, 2024

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins