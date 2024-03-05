Taylor, Won’t You Give Us Your Homemade Pop-Tarts Recipe?

Harvesters, a Kansas City “Community Food Network,” weighed in on its own Instagram page. “@taylorswift has a secret @poptartsus recipe that shes been baking for the @chiefs, and the world wants to know it. @kellanova and Pop Tarts have announced they are donating $12,500 to Harvesters, but will double it to $25,000 if she releases it,” the food bank writes. “Taylor has been a supporter of us in the past. Now, her sharing the recipe could mean even more money for folks in Kansas City experiencing food insecurity.” The organization also called on Swift to “#releasetherecipe.”