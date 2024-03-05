Taylor, Won’t You Give Us Your Homemade Pop-Tarts Recipe?
Head coach Andy Reid says the star brought Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs much welcomed treats.
Taylor Swift has apparently concluded — correctly, it seems — that the way to a football team’s heart is through its stomach. She’s secretly been showering her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, with baked goods, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid recently revealed in an interview during the NFL Scouting Combine.
“Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in — she didn’t even know she was doing this, I don’t think — she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts,” Reid says in the interview.
Alas, Reid says he himself did not get to sample Taylor’s treats.
“She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one,” Reid says with a chuckle.
It’s not the only time Swift’s homemade baked goods have gotten a pro-football shout-out.
In a December 2023 interview on Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM, former NFL star Bernie Kosar says she brought her multiple-Super Bowl-winning beau a batch of home-baked cinnamon rolls to enjoy during a pre-game meal that he attended. Kosar says that, even though he was trying to stick to a vegan, gluten-free diet, he had to sample Taylor’s rolls.
“You can’t turn Taylor Swift’s desserts down,” the sports show’s hosts, Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard, declare.
If those Taylor-made cinnamon buns looked anything like these Taylor-made cinnamon buns, we’d have to agree.
But wait – back to the Pop-Tarts … because the warmth of TSwift’s baked goods is spreading.
Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts has taken to its official Instagram page – and taken out a full-page ad in the Kansas City Star as well – to implore Taylor to release her recipe.
“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank. But if you #releasetherecipe, we’ll double our donation,” the brand writes on Instagram.
Harvesters, a Kansas City “Community Food Network,” weighed in on its own Instagram page. “@taylorswift has a secret @poptartsus recipe that shes been baking for the @chiefs, and the world wants to know it. @kellanova and Pop Tarts have announced they are donating $12,500 to Harvesters, but will double it to $25,000 if she releases it,” the food bank writes. “Taylor has been a supporter of us in the past. Now, her sharing the recipe could mean even more money for folks in Kansas City experiencing food insecurity.” The organization also called on Swift to “#releasetherecipe.”
As one commenter put it: “Love it! So much good comes as a result of this lovely woman.” I mean, I guess we’re in Taylor’s Pop-Tarts era?
