We Never Expected Tajín Pop-Tarts, but We’re Here for It

We are personally of the opinion that Tajín makes pretty much any food tastier. The brand’s Clasico Seasoning blend zhuzhes up everything from fruit and veggies to meats and cocktails. (Tajín-loving TikTokers put it on ice cream bars, pickles, sandwiches — you name it; no wonder #tajín videos have more than 1.8 billion views collectively on the video platform.) With its trademark mix of chili peppers, lime and sea salt, Tajín is a spice-drawer staple. But one thing we never thought to put it on? Pop-Tarts. Until now.