We Never Expected Tajín Pop-Tarts, but We’re Here for It

Here’s how to get your hands on the “flavor-intensifying” kit.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
October 20, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

POP-TARTS x Tajin

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

We are personally of the opinion that Tajín makes pretty much any food tastier. The brand’s Clasico Seasoning blend zhuzhes up everything from fruit and veggies to meats and cocktails. (Tajín-loving TikTokers put it on ice cream bars, pickles, sandwiches — you name it; no wonder #tajín videos have more than 1.8 billion views collectively on the video platform.) With its trademark mix of chili peppers, lime and sea salt, Tajín is a spice-drawer staple. But one thing we never thought to put it on? Pop-Tarts. Until now.

Kellogg’s has just announced that its iconic toaster strudel has hooked up with the leading fruit seasoning in the U.S. and Mexico to release Pop-Tarts x Tajín, a limited-edition, “flavor-intensifying” kit. Each package includes Tajín's signature Clásico Seasoning and its new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce as well as a selection of fruit-flavored Pop-Tarts, such as Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry and Peach Cobbler. The package also features Pop-Tart/Tajin pairing suggestions and flavor descriptions so you can branch out and do your own experimenting.

“As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and, with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination,” Heidi Ray, Kellogg’s senior director of marketing says in a press release. “Tajín shares our dedication to unique flavors, so they were the perfect partner to embrace this ‘Crazy Bueno’ idea.”

Javier Leyva, Director of Tajín USA, has posited that the collab makes sense from a seasonal perspective: “With fall upon us, Pop-Tarts is a warm and new way to experience this universal product,” he said. “Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts’ fruit flavored filling, frosting and flaky crust.”

Limited Edition Pop-Tarts x Tajín Kit

$10
Kellogg's Store
Buy It

The limited-edition Pop-Tarts x Tajín kit, priced at $10, will be available while supplies last through the Pop-Tarts Instagram store and kelloggstore.com/pop-tarts-Tajín, with limited quantities dropping Tuesday, October 25 through Thursday, October 27 at noon ET.

Classic Frosted Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tarts with Tajín? Yes, please. And how did we not think of this before?

