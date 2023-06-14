Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Fried Catfish Fingers
Trending Recipes
Fajita Steak Salad with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Maple Bacon Double Cheeseburgers
Rainbow Pride Pops
Food Network Kitchen’s Year of Pancakes, April, Fried Egg Pancakes with Sausage and Bacon
Bacon-Egg-And-Cheese-Stuffed Pancakes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Summer Baking Championship
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk
I Tried TikTok’s Dirty Martini Pasta – And It Belongs in Your Weeknight Pasta Rotation
Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?
Currently Obsessed With...
Will Dairy Queen’s Cherry Dipped Cones Ever Come Back?
The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Will Set You Back Over $6,000
Shop
What's New
Close-up of father's hands holding handmade card and present from children on father's day
The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year
8 Best Protein Powders of 2023
3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok
Our Place Just Launched Their First Countertop Appliance
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Did Taco Bell and Crocs Just Drop the Shoe of the Summer?

We’re feeling these ultra-comfy, limited-edition Mellow Slides.

June 14, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Taco-Bell-x-Crocs

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Crocs x Taco Bell

Photo courtesy of Crocs x Taco Bell

Maybe you wear your love of Taco Bell on your sleeve — at least when you’re not too careful with the hot sauce. Now you can wear it on your feet, too.

Taco Bell is teaming up with Crocs to release some cool (hot?), comfy Mellow Slides in what the chain notes is the first-ever Mellow Slide limited-edition collaboration.

Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides boast a sleek, simple look with a “mood-boosting silhouette and blissful design to allow your feet to melt into the footbeds,” the brands note. Featuring an ombre fade of Taco Bell colors — black and purple — and the word “Live” imprinted in white on one footbed and “Más” on the other, the slides are suitable for beach, pool, park or fast-food run, depending on how your summer plays out.

“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best — listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Cooley says in a statement. “We know it doesn’t get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!”

“Like Taco Bell, Crocs is all about tapping into culture and allowing their passionate fans to express themselves,” adds Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s U.S. chief marketing officer. “We tapped into that link between the two brands and we’re pumped to be able to share this exclusive Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slide with our fans.”

The slides will retail for $60 a pair and drop nationwide on crocs.com on June 28. Taco Bell Rewards Members who have achieved FIRE! Tier status will get early access to them on June 20; if that’s you, watch your Taco Bell app inbox that day for an exclusive link that will get you priority access to enter crocs.com.

“We’re always looking for unexpected ways to give back to our Rewards Members and giving them early access to order their own pair of slides feels perfect as everyone gears up for the summer,” Montgomery says.

Related Content:

McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk

7-Eleven Switches Up Its Iconic Slurpee

Why Your Kitchen Needs an Anti-Fatigue Mat

Next Up

Taco Bell Is Celebrating Pride Month with Drag Brunch

Book your seat for saucy performances — and mimosas, of course.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Taco Bell Fans Vote the Beefy Crunch Burrito Back to The Chain’s Menu

It bested Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos by a comfortable margin.

Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’

The fiery fan favorite, first released in 1995, returns nationwide on June 29.

This One’s for the Superfans: Taco Bell Is Making a Musical About Its Mexican Pizza

The out-there TikTok production will include Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again

Well, this has been an emotional rollercoaster.

Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries

New 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries made their debut the same day the Enchirito returned.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day

The deal — $10 for 30 days of free tacos — will be available on October 4, National Taco Day.

On TV

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year Jun 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Protein Powders of 2023 Jun 14, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok Jun 14, 2023

By: Patty Lee

Our Place Just Launched Their First Countertop Appliance Jun 13, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 13, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Mandoline Slicers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Wood Chips for Grilling, According to Experts Jun 9, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

4 Best Fish Spatulas of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Grill Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Can Openers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Copper Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Best Father's Day Food Gifts for Every Dad Jun 13, 2023

By: T.K. Brady and Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads Jun 9, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship Jun 5, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Ninja's New 12-in-1 Double Oven Jun 1, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Line Just Added a “Hero Pan” Jun 1, 2023

By: Allison Russo

30 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert Jun 2, 2023

By: John deBary

The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Jun 12, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

10 Dinnerware Sets Under $100 You Can Find on Amazon May 31, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Loaf Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Induction Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen May 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts May 24, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

12 Tools Our Test Kitchen Staffers Can't Live Without May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Kitchen Tongs, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Do You Need an At-Home Cocktail Machine? May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen