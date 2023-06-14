Did Taco Bell and Crocs Just Drop the Shoe of the Summer?

Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides boast a sleek, simple look with a “mood-boosting silhouette and blissful design to allow your feet to melt into the footbeds,” the brands note. Featuring an ombre fade of Taco Bell colors — black and purple — and the word “Live” imprinted in white on one footbed and “Más” on the other, the slides are suitable for beach, pool, park or fast-food run, depending on how your summer plays out.