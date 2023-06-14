Did Taco Bell and Crocs Just Drop the Shoe of the Summer?
We’re feeling these ultra-comfy, limited-edition Mellow Slides.
Maybe you wear your love of Taco Bell on your sleeve — at least when you’re not too careful with the hot sauce. Now you can wear it on your feet, too.
Taco Bell is teaming up with Crocs to release some cool (hot?), comfy Mellow Slides in what the chain notes is the first-ever Mellow Slide limited-edition collaboration.
Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides boast a sleek, simple look with a “mood-boosting silhouette and blissful design to allow your feet to melt into the footbeds,” the brands note. Featuring an ombre fade of Taco Bell colors — black and purple — and the word “Live” imprinted in white on one footbed and “Más” on the other, the slides are suitable for beach, pool, park or fast-food run, depending on how your summer plays out.
“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best — listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Cooley says in a statement. “We know it doesn’t get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!”
“Like Taco Bell, Crocs is all about tapping into culture and allowing their passionate fans to express themselves,” adds Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s U.S. chief marketing officer. “We tapped into that link between the two brands and we’re pumped to be able to share this exclusive Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slide with our fans.”
The slides will retail for $60 a pair and drop nationwide on crocs.com on June 28. Taco Bell Rewards Members who have achieved FIRE! Tier status will get early access to them on June 20; if that’s you, watch your Taco Bell app inbox that day for an exclusive link that will get you priority access to enter crocs.com.
“We’re always looking for unexpected ways to give back to our Rewards Members and giving them early access to order their own pair of slides feels perfect as everyone gears up for the summer,” Montgomery says.
