Taco Bell Introduces a Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco
Inspired by birria, the new menu item features a new protein — slow-braised shredded beef — and two different dipping sauces.
Whatever your go-to Taco Bell order is, you may want to branch out. Taco Bell is introducing a new taco “inspired by the hearty, rich flavors of birria,” a traditional Mexican braised-meat stew.
The new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco joins the chain’s growing Grilled Cheese menu options and features a brand-new protein: shredded beef slow-braised in a blend of spices. It also includes a creamy jalapeno sauce and a blend of three cheeses (cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack) melted inside a fried white-corn taco shell and grilled on the outside of the shell, along with both a warm nacho cheese sauce and a zesty red sauce for dipping between bites.
The Birria-inspired slow-braised shredded beef taco arrives on Taco Bell’s menus nationwide at participating Taco Bell locations starting Thursday, August 3, for a limited time, while supplies last. Priced at $3.49 a la carte, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco’s arrival follows two years of testing and perfecting the recipe.
“The rich and spicy flavors often found in birria were a major point of inspiration as we created the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, says in a press statement. “By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before.”
Matthews adds that the new menu addition’s Mexican-inspired origins represent “an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell.”
“We’re excited to bring this menu item nationwide after an incredibly successful test in 2022,” she says.
