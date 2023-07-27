Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Sweet Tea Brined Chicken with Peaches, Mint and Arugula
Trending Recipes
Bobby Flay's Perfectly Grilled Corn as seen on Food Network
Perfectly Grilled Corn on the Cob
Creamy Herbed Chicken and Arugula Pasta Salad with Asiago
Ombre Wave Shark Cake
No-Boil Smoker Macaroni and Cheese
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute
Mustard Skittles Will Take You on a Confusing-Yet-Somehow-Makes-Perfect-Sense Flavor Journey
This ‘Perpetual Stew’ Has Been Cooking for 45 Days and Counting
Currently Obsessed With...
Kraft Launches Plant-Based ‘NotCheese’ Slices
Will We Soon Be Eating ‘Lab-Grown’ Chicken?
Shop
What's New
5 Best Splatter Guards, According to a Professional Chef
6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale
15 Instant Pot Accessories You Absolutely Need
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Taco Bell Introduces a Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco

Inspired by birria, the new menu item features a new protein slow-braised shredded beef and two different dipping sauces.

July 27, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Taco Bell Corp Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Whatever your go-to Taco Bell order is, you may want to branch out. Taco Bell is introducing a new taco “inspired by the hearty, rich flavors of birria,” a traditional Mexican braised-meat stew.

The new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco joins the chain’s growing Grilled Cheese menu options and features a brand-new protein: shredded beef slow-braised in a blend of spices. It also includes a creamy jalapeno sauce and a blend of three cheeses (cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack) melted inside a fried white-corn taco shell and grilled on the outside of the shell, along with both a warm nacho cheese sauce and a zesty red sauce for dipping between bites.

The Birria-inspired slow-braised shredded beef taco arrives on Taco Bell’s menus nationwide at participating Taco Bell locations starting Thursday, August 3, for a limited time, while supplies last. Priced at $3.49 a la carte, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco’s arrival follows two years of testing and perfecting the recipe.

“The rich and spicy flavors often found in birria were a major point of inspiration as we created the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, says in a press statement. “By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before.”

Matthews adds that the new menu addition’s Mexican-inspired origins represent “an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell.”

“We’re excited to bring this menu item nationwide after an incredibly successful test in 2022,” she says.

Related Content:

On National Avocado Day, Guac Will Not Be Extra at Chipotle

11 Mexican- and Mexican American-Owned Tequila & Mezcal Brands You Need to Know

This ‘Perpetual Stew’ Has Been Cooking for 45 Days and Counting

Next Up

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Taco Bell Is Celebrating Pride Month with Drag Brunch

Book your seat for saucy performances — and mimosas, of course.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Did Taco Bell and Crocs Just Drop the Shoe of the Summer?

We’re feeling these ultra-comfy, limited-edition Mellow Slides.

Taco Bell Fans Vote the Beefy Crunch Burrito Back to The Chain’s Menu

It bested Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos by a comfortable margin.

Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’

The fiery fan favorite, first released in 1995, returns nationwide on June 29.

This One’s for the Superfans: Taco Bell Is Making a Musical About Its Mexican Pizza

The out-there TikTok production will include Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Taco Bell Fans, You Can Now Vote on Which Discontinued Item To Bring Back to the Menu

After the rollercoaster that was Mexican Pizza, the chain seems to have figured it’s best to just let the people decide what’s worth keeping on the menu.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day

The deal — $10 for 30 days of free tacos — will be available on October 4, National Taco Day.

On TV

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

BBQ Brawl

1pm | 12c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Outchef'd

4pm | 3c

Outchef'd

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

9pm | 8c

Outchef'd

9:30pm | 8:30c

BBQ Brawl

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Outchef'd

12:30am | 11:30c

BBQ Brawl

1am | 12c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

5 Best Splatter Guards, According to a Professional Chef Jul 26, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Jul 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

15 Instant Pot Accessories You Absolutely Need Jul 18, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami

Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One Jul 14, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop Jul 13, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Walmart Plus Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop Now Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Espresso Machines of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20 Jul 2, 2023

By: Casey Clark

5 Best Ice Cube Trays, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Ground Coffees, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Panini Presses of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jul 24, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop This Weekend Jun 29, 2023

By: Allison Russo

13 Things to Know About Shopping at Aldi Jul 17, 2023

By: Casey Clark

The Best Things to Buy at H Mart Jun 26, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware Jun 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without Jun 26, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer Jun 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Casey Clark

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Kitchen Knife Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items Jun 15, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo