Taco Bell Introduces a Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco

The new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco joins the chain’s growing Grilled Cheese menu options and features a brand-new protein: shredded beef slow-braised in a blend of spices. It also includes a creamy jalapeno sauce and a blend of three cheeses (cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack) melted inside a fried white-corn taco shell and grilled on the outside of the shell, along with both a warm nacho cheese sauce and a zesty red sauce for dipping between bites.