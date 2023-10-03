Run, Don’t Walk: Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Taco Lover’s Pass
Here's how to get a taco a day for 30 days for just $10.
Taco ’bout exciting news: Taco Bell is bringing back its ultra-popular Taco Lover’s Pass — but act fast, taco fans, because the digital taco passes will be available only for a limited time.
In celebration of National Taco Day — officially Wednesday, October 4, this year — Taco Bell is granting its Rewards Members exclusive access to a month-long pass entitling them to 30 consecutive days in which they can claim one of a selection of tacos per day.
Oh, and did we mention that the coveted passes sell for only $10? Yes, a whole month of one-a-day tacos for only $10. Such a deal. The pass, first introduced in January 2022, was popular for good reason — and this time around the digital taco subscription promises to be “better than ever,” with more taco options.
Those who purchase a pass can choose between a Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco, Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco Supreme, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Tacos and Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, as well as the all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos.
The new breakfast menu item — eggs, melted cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or potato, tucked into a tortilla and grilled — will make its nationwide debut on October 12 and be available via the Taco Lover’s Pass at that time as well.
So how do you get your hands on one of these bargain bad boys? The passes will be for sale to Taco Bell Rewards Members via the Taco Bell app on Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4. If you’re not a Taco Bell Rewards Member, you can become one by downloading the Taco Bell app.
Rewards Members also have a shot at snapping up a Taco Lover’s Pass for free. The chain will drop 100 free passes via the “Tuesday Drops” page in the Taco Bell app on Tuesday, October 3. “The passes will be available to redeem on a first- come, first-served basis so fans will have to keep an eye on the app and act quickly,” the chain notes.
“The return of Taco Lover’s Pass exemplifies Taco Bell’s innovative spirit and creativity, leveraging digital experiences to deliver unrivaled value in modern ways” Dane Mathews, Taco Bell’s chief digital officer, says in a statement. “We’re embracing our fan’s passion for this digital pass along with the potential it holds to transform our retail experiences.” And leave our wallets intact.
