Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s Sheet Pan Shrimp Scampi.
Sheet Pan Shrimp Scampi
Trending Recipes
Blackstone Classic Smash Burgers
Summer Pasta with Grilled Eggplant
Summer Pasta with Grilled Eggplant Sauce
Skirt Steak Fajitas
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Do Not Drink Borax
Should You Be Jumping on TikTok’s Flavored Water Trend?
This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute
Currently Obsessed With...
Burger King Thailand Released a Cheeseburger That Was Simply a Stack of 20 Cheese Slices Between Two Buns
Pineapple Pepsi Is Coming Back – But You Can Get Only Get It at One Pizza Chain
Shop
What's New
4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now
6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know
5 Best Splatter Guards, According to a Professional Chef
6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes

Man Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Taco Bell for Stinting on Beef

He says the chain promises "double the amount" of ingredients it actually provides.

August 03, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

846234472

Photo by: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Back in the ’80s, “Where’s the beef?” was a zeitgeist-tweaking Wendy’s catchphrase. Now it’s the unspoken question underlying a class-action lawsuit filed against Taco Bell by a distinctly unsatisfied customer.

In a complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York, a plaintiff named Frank Siragusa, of Ridgewood, New York, accuses Taco Bell of “falsely advertising the amount of beef and ingredients” in several menu items.

Siragusa says the chain indicates it will provide at least “double the amount” of certain ingredients in its Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza and Veggie Mexican Pizza than they actually do. He further claims that customers are damaged financially by what he says is false advertising because they get less than they pay for.

The consumer class-action suit Siragusa v. Taco Bell Corp. was filed on behalf of Sigarusa “and all others similarly situated” by the Law Office of James C. Kelly and the Russo Firm in the Eastern District of New York on July 31, 2023. It says Siragusa and anyone else who purchased the previously mentioned menu items from a Taco Bell in New York during the period of July 31, 2020, through the date of the final deposition in the suit, are eligible to be part of the class.

“Taco Bell’s advertisements for the Overstated Menu Items are unfair and financially damaging to consumers as they are receiving a product that is materially lower in value than what is being promised,” the suit alleges. “Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially.”

The filing includes photos of advertised versions of the menu items in question, including a Mexican Pizza, juxtaposed with photos of the items served to customers.

“If Plaintiff knew that the Mexican Pizza contained half of the amount of beef and bean filling as advertised, he would not have purchased the Mexican Pizza and/or he would not have paid the $5.49 price that he paid for the Mexican Pizza,” the suit says.

Related Content:

Trader Joe’s Recalls Two More Products Due to Rocks and Insects

Soon, You’ll Be Able to Pay at Whole Foods With the Palm of Your Hand

5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Taco Bell Introduces a Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco

Inspired by birria, the new menu item features a new protein — slow-braised shredded beef — and two different dipping sauces.

Taco Bell Is Celebrating Pride Month with Drag Brunch

Book your seat for saucy performances — and mimosas, of course.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Did Taco Bell and Crocs Just Drop the Shoe of the Summer?

We’re feeling these ultra-comfy, limited-edition Mellow Slides.

Taco Bell Fans Vote the Beefy Crunch Burrito Back to The Chain’s Menu

It bested Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos by a comfortable margin.

Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’

The fiery fan favorite, first released in 1995, returns nationwide on June 29.

This One’s for the Superfans: Taco Bell Is Making a Musical About Its Mexican Pizza

The out-there TikTok production will include Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries

New 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries made their debut the same day the Enchirito returned.

On TV

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

BBQ Brawl

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

9pm | 8c

Outchef'd

9:30pm | 8:30c

BBQ Brawl

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Outchef'd

12:30am | 11:30c

BBQ Brawl

1am | 12c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now Aug 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Jul 20, 2023

By: Rashaun Hall

5 Best Splatter Guards, According to a Professional Chef Jul 26, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Jul 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

15 Instant Pot Accessories You Absolutely Need Jul 18, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami

Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One Jul 14, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop Jul 13, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Walmart Plus Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop Now Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Espresso Machines of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20 Jul 2, 2023

By: Casey Clark

5 Best Ice Cube Trays, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Ground Coffees, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Panini Presses of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jul 24, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop This Weekend Jun 29, 2023

By: Allison Russo

13 Things to Know About Shopping at Aldi Jul 17, 2023

By: Casey Clark

The Best Things to Buy at H Mart Jun 26, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware Jun 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without Jun 26, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer Jun 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Casey Clark

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen