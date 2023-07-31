Recipes
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two More Products Due to Rocks and Insects

Check your Fully Cooked Falafel or Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

July 31, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

1214359512

Photo by: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Hasten to your pantries and freezers, Trader Joe’s shoppers. The chain has followed up on its recent rocks-in-cookies recall with two more product recalls. And curiously, one of the new recalls also involves rocks.

On Friday, July 28, Trader Joe’s announced on its website that it had been alerted by the supplier of Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) that the product “may contain rocks.”

According to the chain, the affected item was sold only in the following states: AL, AR, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, Washington DC and WI.

If you have purchased or for any reason possess any of the cooked falafel, you are urged not to eat them. Instead, throw the product away or return to a Trader Joe’s in order to receive a full refund.

Meanwhile, all the affected items have been “removed from sale” in stores and “destroyed,” Trader Joe’s says.

In addition, on Thursday, July 27, the day prior to the falafel recall, Trader Joe’s announced that it had been alerted by the supplier of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) that that product — with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18, 2023, to September 15, 2023 — “may contain insects.”

“No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” the chain reassured customers in its recall announcement.

Anyone with questions about either recall — or the previous recall issued due to potential rocks in its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies — can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations via telephone — (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time — or online using this e-mail form.

