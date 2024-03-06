Trader Joe’s Recalls Its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
They may contain “hard plastic.”
Check your freezers, Trader Joe’s dumpling fans. The supermarket has announced that it’s recalling Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings because they may contain “foreign material (plastic).”
“CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation, a Beaumont, Calif., establishment, is recalling approximately 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen,” according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement issued on March 2.
The recalled Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (SKU# 54988) were sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide in six-ounce boxes with plastic trays containing six dumplings. They were produced on December 7, 2023, and labeled with a best by date of 03.07.25 and either C1-1 or C1-2 lot codes on the sides of the box. They also feature establishment number “P-46009” within the USDA inspection mark.
“The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings,” according to the FSIS.
Although no illnesses or injuries stemming from the potential contamination have been reported thus far, those in possession of the affected dumplings are urged to throw them away or return them to a Trader Joe’s store to receive a full refund. If you are concerned that you have been injured by the dumplings, you are advised to call a healthcare provider.
Anyone with questions can reach Trader Joe’s Customer Relations via phone at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time, or email.
