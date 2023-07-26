Trader Joe’s Recalls Cookies That ‘May Contain Rocks’

If you have Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell-by date of 10/02/23 and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23, or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a sell-by date of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23, you are instructed not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return to a Trader Joe’s for a full refund.