Trader Joe’s Recalls Cookies That ‘May Contain Rocks’

Double check your Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

July 26, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Trader Joe’s cookie lovers, check your pantries. The grocery chain is recalling two popular cookies because, it says in a statement issued Tuesday, July 25, they “may contain rocks.”

In an announcement posted to the Trader Joe’s website, the company told customers it had been “alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752)” that cookies with certain sell-by dates “may contain rocks.”

If you have Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell-by date of 10/02/23 and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23, or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a sell-by date of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23, you are instructed not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return to a Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s assures customers it has removed from its shelves and destroyed “all potentially affected product” and invites anyone with questions about the recall to contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations via phone at (626) 599-3817 or this online e-mail form.

The chain says it “sincerely apologize[s] for the inconvenience” the recall may have caused.

