Soon, You’ll Be Able to Pay at Whole Foods With the Palm of Your Hand

To use the palm-payment method the first time, you pre-enroll online with your credit or debit card, Amazon account and cell-phone number and then complete the process by scanning your palm over an Amazon One device at a participating Whole Foods. You can also enroll in the store with your credit card and phone number using an Amazon One device. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, once you’re enrolled in Amazon One, you’ll automatically receive your Prime savings and other member benefits applied to your Whole Foods Market store purchases. No more check-out-line panicking about logging in and finding the right QR code to snag savings and benefits, as an impatient line forms behind you.