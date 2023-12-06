Recipes
Recipe of the Day
The Best Baked Chicken Breasts
Trending Recipes
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Marshmallow Fluff Topped Melting Snowman Cookies. Keywords: Peanut Butter Cups, Vanilla Extract, Flour, Egg, Marshmallow Fluff, M&Ms, Pretzel Sticks, Sprinkles.
Marshmallow Melting Snowman Cookies
Muffin Tin Latkes
BREAKFAST CORNBREAD CASSEROLE WITH HAM AND KALE Food Network Kitchen Food Network Butter, Onion, Thyme, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Frozen Corn, Heavy Cream, Deli Ham, Kale, Yellow Cornmeal, Flour, Baking Powder, Sugar, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Sharp Yellow Cheddar
Breakfast Cornbread Casserole with Ham
Easy Eye Round Roast
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Why We Eat Black-Eyed Peas and Collard Greens on New Year’s Day
McDonald’s Has a New Adult Happy Meal Featuring ‘McNugget Buddies’ Toys
A recipe from Food Network Kitchen for Loup en Croute, inspired by Paul Bocuse.
The French Recipe That Divided Julia Child's Kitchen
Currently Obsessed With...
This Flan’s Secret Ingredient Is 80 Years of Friendship
You Can Buy Just About Anything Inside an Olive Garden, Including Its Cheese Graters
Shop
What's New
Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds
3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
The Best Harry Potter Gifts for Food Lovers
23 Best Whiskey Gifts, According to a Spirits Expert
45 Gifts Pets and Pet Owners Will Love This Holiday Season
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

The $1 (Or Less) Baking Tool Christina Tosi Always Keeps on Hand

The Milk Bar founder says when it comes to this baking staple, the cheaper, the better.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
December 06, 2023
By: Patty Lee

1446929599

Photo by: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

If you’re new to baking, the whole process can feel a bit intimidating. There’s flour and sugar flying everywhere and tiny cups scattered across the kitchen counter. Different recipes will call for different pans and there’s a host of specialty tools that you’re still figuring out how to use. One such tool is the offset spatula, an angled utensil that pastry chefs reach for to help with everything from spreading batter to frosting cakes. But what to do if you don’t have one on hand?

If you’re Christina Tosi, you get creative. The Milk Bar founder has lots of equipment to choose from, but there’s one product that she and her team reach for again and again: a bent spoon. This ingenious trick came to Tosi as she was looking for the perfect tool to decorate Milk Bar’s signature layer cakes.

“I started using bent spoons because I was looking for a tool to spread frosting and fillings in my layer cakes, which we layer up at Milk Bar in a six-inch cake ring for perfectly unfrosted sides,” Tosi recalls. “Our frosting and filling layers are spread over crumbs and other textural elements and you need the right tool to spread evenly and without picking up too much of what’s underneath it — and that can be hard to do with an offset spatula with limited space.”

Enter: a stainless steel spoon bent at a 90-degree angle. She dips them into the flavored soaks that Milk Bar uses to keep their cakes tender and does a self-described “Jackson Pollack-style splatter” over each layer. They help spread fillings and frostings and, for those who prefer a frosted look, can be used to create swoops and swirls across the top and sides.

Bent spoons aren’t just handy for layered cakes. They also play an important role in making Cereal Milk — it can serve as a makeshift masher that helps extract any remaining flavor from the soaked cereal as it strains.

Winco Stainless Steel Dinner Spoons, Set of 12

$7.06
Amazon
Buy It

Before you reach into your kitchen drawer and start manipulating your existing dinnerware, Tosi notes that this technique actually works better with cheaper spoons and recommends this inexpensive set from Winco. At less than a dollar each, they’re perfect for bending without worry.

“There’s no need to bend the nice stuff you've got in your silverware drawer: the cheaper the spoon, the easier to bend!”

Related Content:

Subway Will Add Footlong Cookie, Permanently, to Menus Nationwide in 2024

5 Best Cake Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

How to Ship Cookies

Next Up

Pillsbury and Lisa Frank Bring Back Their Unicorn Sugar Cookie

We can't get enough of the sweet nostalgia.

Oreo Releases What It’s Dubbing the ‘Most Oreo Oreo’

The creme filling has 'real Oreo grind' mixed into it, making it all very 'meta.'

This Publix Birthday Cake Misunderstanding Will Make Your Day

One bakery employee took a set of cake decorating instructions all too literally.

Cotton Candy-Flavored Oreos Return This Summer

The nostalgic fan-favorite cookie flavor is back for the first time in almost a decade.

Subway Will Add Footlong Cookie, Permanently, to Menus Nationwide in 2024

But four lucky Subway locations will get a preview on December 4.

Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding Cookies Are Now On Amazon

Made famous by Sex and the City, the shop’s Banana Pudding is taking new form.

Dolly Parton Is Bringing More Mixes to Her Duncan Hines Southern Baking Line

Brownies, biscuits and cornbread are on the lineup.

Snickerdoodle Oreos Are About To Be Your New Holiday Favorite

With snickerdoodle-flavor cookies and green-and-red-sugar-flecked cinnamon 'creme,' they blend the festive and the familiar.

This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute

A self-taught cake artist’s latest creation is going viral on TikTok.

Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed

Now it’s even easier to keep track of everyone’s most (and least) loved Crumbl cookies.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Ranch Cook-Off

10pm | 9c

What's New

Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds Dec 5, 2023

By: Morgan Faulkner

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Harry Potter Gifts for Food Lovers Dec 5, 2023

By: Ian Claro

23 Best Whiskey Gifts, According to a Spirits Expert Dec 5, 2023

By: John deBary

45 Gifts Pets and Pet Owners Will Love This Holiday Season Dec 4, 2023

By: Allison Russo

What the Founder of Rome’s Most Popular Pasta Restaurant Can’t Live Without Nov 29, 2023

By: Alexandra Owens

14 Holiday Cookies You Can Have Shipped to Your Door Nov 30, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

29 Unique Gifts for the Beer Enthusiast Dec 1, 2023

By: Tara Nurin

What to Buy from Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Nov 27, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Cyber Week Kitchen Deals You Can Still Shop Nov 27, 2023

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale You Can Still Shop Nov 27, 2023

By: T.K. Brady and Alida Nugent

What Food Network Staffers Are Buying for Black Friday Nov 24, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

The 26 Best Cookbooks of 2023 Nov 28, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 15 Best Vegetarian Cookbooks of 2023 Nov 21, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

Williams Sonoma's Cyber Monday Sale Has Up to 40% Off High-End Kitchen Gear Nov 27, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Where We're Shopping on Small Business Saturday This Year Nov 20, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

15 Best Baking Cookbooks of 2023 Nov 21, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

GreenPan Cookware and Appliances Are Up to 65% Off for Cyber Monday Nov 27, 2023

By: Casey Clark

All the New Holiday-Flavored Foods You Can Buy for 2023 Nov 21, 2023

By: Julia Morlino

The Best 'Elf' the Movie-Inspired Products for Food Lovers Nov 20, 2023

By: Casey Clark

20 Fruit Baskets and Fruit Gifts for the Holidays Nov 16, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

You Can Still Get Ninja Blenders, Pizza Ovens and Air Fryers Up to 45% Off Nov 27, 2023

By: Casey Clark

35 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert Dec 4, 2023

By: John deBary

50 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon for $25 or Less Nov 15, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits You Can Order for 2023 Nov 13, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo and Taylor Murray

26 Best Holiday Gifts for Teens Dec 4, 2023

By: Ian Claro

28 Seriously Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Order Online Nov 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande and T.K. Brady

19 Best Wine Basket Gifts for the Vino Lover in Your Life Nov 2, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

25 Best Gifts for Cheese Lovers Nov 2, 2023

By: Samantha Lande, Morgan Faulkner and Regina Ragone

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Is Here — and It Has 30+ Food Gifts Nov 2, 2023

By: T.K. Brady