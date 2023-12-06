The $1 (Or Less) Baking Tool Christina Tosi Always Keeps on Hand

If you’re new to baking, the whole process can feel a bit intimidating. There’s flour and sugar flying everywhere and tiny cups scattered across the kitchen counter. Different recipes will call for different pans and there’s a host of specialty tools that you’re still figuring out how to use. One such tool is the offset spatula, an angled utensil that pastry chefs reach for to help with everything from spreading batter to frosting cakes. But what to do if you don’t have one on hand?