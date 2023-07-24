Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Trending Recipes
Bobby Flay's Perfectly Grilled Corn as seen on Food Network
Perfectly Grilled Corn on the Cob
Creamy Herbed Chicken and Arugula Pasta Salad with Asiago
Ombre Wave Shark Cake
No-Boil Smoker Macaroni and Cheese
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
This ‘Perpetual Stew’ Has Been Cooking for 45 Days and Counting
Is the ‘Girl Dinner’ Trend Healthy or Harmful?
Subway Debuts New Deli Heroes Featuring Freshly Sliced Meats
Currently Obsessed With...
Kraft Launches Plant-Based ‘NotCheese’ Slices
Will We Soon Be Eating ‘Lab-Grown’ Chicken?
Shop
What's New
6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale
15 Instant Pot Accessories You Absolutely Need
Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Why You May Not Be Able to Find Georgia Peaches This Summer

The Peach State is reeling from the worst crop devastation in decades.

July 24, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Fruit Peach Recipes

535829677

Photo by: debbieealer/Getty Images

debbieealer/Getty Images

The state of Georgia is famous for its peaches — practically synonymous with them. Sweet, juicy and fragrant, peaches are in season in the Peach State from May to September. During those months, you can generally buy them straight from the farm in crates, eat them fresh, order them in dishes in restaurants, integrate them into your pies and cobblers.

Summertime in Georgia is for sure all about the peaches. Every year. Except this one.

This year, the totemic state fruit — in homage to which popular songs are written and legendary baseball players were nicknamed — is in exceptionally short supply.

So, what’s the deal? Well, a heat wave in February and then two frosts in late spring destroyed, yes, 90 percent of Georgia’s locally grown peaches, wreaking havoc on employment in the state and its economy, and sharply driving up the price of the surviving 10 percent of crops. While boxes of peaches used to go for around $17 to $20 apiece wholesale, now they’re going for $40 — or even as high as $60 — each, CNN reports.

The peach crop devastation may be the worst the state has seen in decades. “I was talking to [an older farmer] and he said 1955 was the last time he saw it this bad,” one peach grower tells CNN. “It’s a financial loss, but it’s much more than that.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” another farmer tells The New York Times. “We’ve never seen anything like this. Even my father-in-law, who is in his 70s and farmed his whole life, can’t remember a year this bad.”

As a result of the crop loss, the Peach State has been compelled to import peaches from California. And while Georgians may be unhappy about that (some are reportedly refusing to do so and toughing out a peach-free summer), California peach growers, conversely have had a great year.

Related Content:

Chipotle Is Testing a Robot That Will Help Make Guacamole

This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One

19 Fruit Gadgets You Need Now and Forever

Next Up

6 Savory Ideas for Using Up the Last of Your Summer Peaches

You’re sure to a-peach-iate these recipes.

Dole Has Cultivated Its ‘Sweetest Pineapple Ever’

We can’t wait to bring it to cookouts.

Oishii, The Brand Behind the Omakase Strawberry, Introduces New ‘Koyo’ Berry Breed

Compared to its coveted predecessor, Koyo is a firmer fruit with 'refreshing sweetness.'

Chicago Supermarket Breaks World Record for ‘Largest Fruit Display’

Afterward, everyone went bonkers for the free bananas.

The Best Spots to Pick Apples or Pumpkins, According to Yelp

The review site has shared Yelpers’ go-to spots. Did your favorite make the cut?

Summer Fest: Marrying the Apple With New Flavors

Go beyond peanut butter and cinnamon and try marrying your apples with new ingredients in these unexpected and flavorful dishes.

Apple Picking in New England and What I'm Cooking with 20 Pounds of Apples

Hear how Melissa's putting autumn's bounty of apples to work in sweet and savory recipes.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Supermarket Stakeout

10pm | 9c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Jul 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

15 Instant Pot Accessories You Absolutely Need Jul 18, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami

Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One Jul 14, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop Jul 13, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Walmart Plus Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop Now Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Espresso Machines of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20 Jul 2, 2023

By: Casey Clark

5 Best Ice Cube Trays, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Ground Coffees, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Panini Presses of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jul 24, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop This Weekend Jun 29, 2023

By: Allison Russo

13 Things to Know About Shopping at Aldi Jul 17, 2023

By: Casey Clark

The Best Things to Buy at H Mart Jun 26, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware Jun 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without Jun 26, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer Jun 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Casey Clark

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Kitchen Knife Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items Jun 15, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year Jun 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo