Why You May Not Be Able to Find Georgia Peaches This Summer

So, what’s the deal? Well, a heat wave in February and then two frosts in late spring destroyed, yes, 90 percent of Georgia’s locally grown peaches, wreaking havoc on employment in the state and its economy, and sharply driving up the price of the surviving 10 percent of crops. While boxes of peaches used to go for around $17 to $20 apiece wholesale, now they’re going for $40 — or even as high as $60 — each, CNN reports.