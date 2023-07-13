This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One

Designed to pit six cherries at a time, OXO's Multi-Cherry Pitter can cut prep time for pies, jams and cobblers significantly. The base has six wells for the cherries to rest in, and the whole tray is adjustable to fit over any sized bowl. Since you are pitting cherries directly into a bowl, this whole design feels sturdier than traditional cherry pitters — no more risking your cherry slipping out of your handheld gadget! Plus, it also comes with a tray to catch and contain up to one pound of pits, so you can remove pits from a whole bag of cherries quickly and efficiently.