This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One

We tested OXO's Multi-Cherry Pitter and it's perfect for cherry pie season.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these links.
July 13, 2023
By: Rachel Trujillo

Related To:

Shopping

Whether you’re prepping cherries for pie or simply want to snack on a cherry without the annoyance of biting around the pit, a cherry pitter is always a good tool to have on-hand. And while there are a lot of ways to evaluate what makes a good cherry pitter (including how easy it is to use, neatness and overall performance), we can’t help but get excited about a gadget that can get the job done six times faster than the standard — and OXO Good Grips Multi-Cherry Pitter promises to do just that.

How Does It Work?

Designed to pit six cherries at a time, OXO's Multi-Cherry Pitter can cut prep time for pies, jams and cobblers significantly. The base has six wells for the cherries to rest in, and the whole tray is adjustable to fit over any sized bowl. Since you are pitting cherries directly into a bowl, this whole design feels sturdier than traditional cherry pitters — no more risking your cherry slipping out of your handheld gadget! Plus, it also comes with a tray to catch and contain up to one pound of pits, so you can remove pits from a whole bag of cherries quickly and efficiently.

OXO Good Grips Quick Release Multi-Cherry Pitter

$21.95
Amazon
Buy It

Watch Us Test It

Bottom Line: Worth It If You Like Cherries.

We have officially entered cherry season, and with this gadget in-hand this summer you’ll have more than enough reason to whip up anything from a classic cherry pie to Cherry-Chocolate Ice Cream. And, since it’s dishwasher-safe, clean-up was a breeze. We'll never let the annoyance of pitting a cherry get in the way of the delicious balance of this fruit’s sweet and tart flavors again.

Related Links:

19 Fruit Gadgets You Need Now and Forever

Planning on Eating Watermelon This Summer? You Need These Genius Products

Our Favorite Fruit Salad Recipes

