Do Gut-Health Beverages Work?

With so many beverages claiming to have gut health benefits, Beth Rosen, MS, RD, CDN, owner of Beth Rosen Nutrition, a virtual nutrition practice focused on gastrointestinal health and disordered eating from a weight-inclusive approach, says, “There is some legitimacy to some of them.” Rosen explains that “the inclusion of prebiotic fiber in beverages can help to grow and maintain a diversified microbiome, but some prebiotic fiber can cause G.I. symptoms.” In addition, Rosen explains that some beverages may contain probiotics, but not all are created equal as some die off between production and consumption, and some may need another probiotic, or need a metabolite of another probiotic strain, to function. “To date, we just don't have all the information to make definitive recommendations. Like bodies, all microbiomes are unique, so what works for one person may not work for everyone.”