Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Selling 180-can Cases of Beer This Summer
Get ready to share a drink or two with a few dozen of your closest friends.
As any millennial can tell you, Pabst Blue Ribbon has undergone one heck of a revival. The iconic beer brand had long been a staple of work-a-day drinkers, but in the early 2000s, the blue ribbon-emblazoned cans and tap handles saw a revitalized interest from the broke-but-sociable hipsters looking for a good, cheap drink.
But perhaps most key to the PBR boom of the last couple decades is that Pabst has, as any hipster trend requires, an air of authenticity about it. The brewery, originally called Best Brewing Company, was founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin back in 1844. That means, of course, that 2024 marks the 180th anniversary of Pabst Blue Ribbon. And to mark that milestone, with a little nod to the beer’s party-ready reputation, Pabst is releasing a 180-pack of cans to celebrate.
You read that correctly: Starting June 4 for a limited time, you can expect to find extra-large 180-can cases of PBR in stores across the country. According to an announcement, the big, rectangular boxes feature illustrations of “Pabst’s long history from iconic mascot Cool Blue, the brand’s legendary namesake and ship pilot, Captain Frederick Pabst, the prohibition cheesemaking era and other legendary Pabst slogans and iconography.” More modestly-sized 12-, 24- and 30-packs will also see similar artwork redesigns.
This isn’t the first time Pabst has sold its beer in mega-sized quantities. For its 175th anniversary in 2019, the brand dropped a 99-pack of can. In 2021, it grew to a 1,776-pack to celebrate Independence Day. And finally, in 2022, after the success of its previous one-thousand-plus pack, PBR went even bigger with an 1,844-pack to highlight its founding year.
"We’re so proud of this milestone and wanted to celebrate in a way we knew our consumers would love,” Rachel Keeton, Marketing Director for Pabst said via an emailed statement to Food Network. “We have a history of rolling out these fun packs, from the 99 pack to the 1844 pack, and are excited to add the 180 pack this summer.”
And given how epic Pabst has gone in previous years, these 180-packs seem, well, pretty practical.
Try These Recipes
Related Content: