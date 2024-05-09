Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen's Hong Kong Egg Tarts.
Hong Kong Egg Tarts
Quesabirrias
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa
Pancake Cake with Berries
Blackstone Classic Smash Burgers
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Your Favorite Sriracha Could Be in Short Supply All Summer
Why the Internet’s Favorite Olive Oil Now Comes in Beer Cans
How to Make Exactly One Cupcake from a Box of Cake Mix
Currently Obsessed With...
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Back With a Bold Upgrade
‘Zero Sugar’ Ginger Ale Recalled Because It’s Full of Sugar
Shop
What's New
37 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food
7 Best Can Openers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Bakeware You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now
We Tested All the Ninja Creami Machines to Find the Best One
7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta, GA
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Package Valued At Over $1 Million
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Martinelli’s Recalls Nearly 25,000 Cases of Apple Juice

Testing found one lot of juice contained elevated levels of inorganic arsenic.

May 09, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

71929447

Photo by: Image Source/Getty Images

Image Source/Getty Images

Check your juice bottles: Martinelli’s has issued a recall for nearly 25,000 cases of apple juice.

In an ongoing voluntary recall initially issued April 16, 2024, the Watsonville, California-based juice maker S Martinelli & Company sounded an alarm about a “single lot” of Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice sold in one-liter (33.8 fl. oz.) bottles because they contain elevated levels of inorganic arsenic.

In a letter sent to its “valued partner[s],” the company says the recalled bottles were shipped March 13 through September 27, 2023, and feature a “Best By” date of “09MAR2026” or “10MAR2026” on the front above the labels.

A complete list of recalled pallet/batch codes can be found here.

This recall, issued with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), followed the discovery by the State of Maryland that one lot of Martinelli’s apple juice (sole in one-liter glass bottles), contained levels of inorganic arsenic that exceeded the guidelines for apple juice as opposed to set by the FDA in June 2023.

The acceptable limits are now 10 parts per billion, whereas previously it was 23 parts per billion. The apple juice sampled in Maryland clocked in at 11.6 parts per billion.

The “FDA has stated that exposure to elevated levels of inorganic arsenic can pose a health hazard to young children,” the company notes in the letter to vendors.

Short-term exposure to extremely high doses of inorganic arsenic may induce symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea as well as dehydration and shock, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Long-term exposure, meanwhile, may lead to skin disorders along with a higher risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.

Fortunately, however, Martinelli’s has, to date, received no reports of illness or complaints related to the recalled juice. What’s more, no other shipments of the Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice in one-liter bottles or other Martinelli’s products are affected by the recall.

The recalled juice — totaling 24,519 cases or 147,114 units — was shipped to vendors in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as in Puerto Rico and Panama, according to Food Safety News.

Retailers have been instructed to remove the recalled products from their shelves. Consumers who find them in their pantries or fridges are directed not to consume them and to either dispose of them or return them to the place they purchased them.

Related Content:

What a Food Safety Expert Wants You to Know About All the Food Recalls

‘Zero Sugar’ Ginger Ale Recalled Because It’s Full of Sugar

I Finally Found a Miracle Cleaner for Stainless Steel Pans

Next Up

What to Do with Leftover Juicer Pulp (Instead of Tossing It)

It's the secret ingredient that's already in your kitchen.

Do Sleep Foods and Drinks Really Work?

From tart cherry juice to sleep cereals, a nutritionist weighs in on whether these foods are worth having before bed.

Starbucks’ Refreshers Just Got Hotter

We got an advance taste of all three “swicy” lemonade-based sips.

Say Goodbye to Sierra Mist – PepsiCo Is Replacing The Lemon-Lime Soda With ‘Starry’

Here’s what it tastes like.

Stouffer’s Bloody Mary Mix Is Inspired by Its Famous Lasagna – And the Brand Is Giving It Away for Free

When you think about it, a lasagna Bloody Mary makes perfectly good sense.

Starbucks Drops Its Version of Bubble Tea for the First Time in the U.S.

While boba is typically known for its chewy, tapioca pearls, the chain’s version includes popping, juice-filled ones.

What Does Coca-Cola Y3000 Taste Like?

Created with the assistance of A.I., Coca-Cola’s latest flavor attempts to offer a taste of the future.

We Tried TikTok’s “Healthy Coke” – And We’re Not Impressed

It doesn’t even taste like Coke?

Coca-Cola Releases Its First Permanent Flavor in Three Years – Here’s What ‘Spiced’ Tastes Like

As if one new flavor wasn’t enough, the brand is also launching a TikTok-exclusive drink called 'Coca-Cola Happy Tears.'

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023

Fans have been clamoring for the flavor’s return.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

7:30am | 6:30c

The Kitchen

8am | 7c

Selena + Restaurant

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

Ready Jet Cook

12pm | 11c

Ready Jet Cook

12:30pm | 11:30c

The Kitchen

1pm | 12c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

37 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food May 10, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Can Openers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 10, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Bakeware You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

We Tested All the Ninja Creami Machines to Find the Best One May 8, 2024

By: Jessica Harlan and Rachel Trujillo

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian May 8, 2024

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

4 Best Balloon Whisks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 7, 2024

By: Michelle N. Warner

3 Best Kitchen Towels of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 6, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

The Best Fire Pits Under $500 May 2, 2024

By: Maria Conti

35 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks May 3, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Microwaves on Amazon, According to Shoppers May 10, 2024

By: Alida Nugent and Julia Morlino

20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for Food Lovers Apr 30, 2024

By: Casey Clark

Our Honest Review of ThermoWorks' ThermoPop 2 Thermometer Apr 26, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 30, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

54 Asian American and Pacific Islander Food Brands You Need in Your Kitchen May 10, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold and Margaret Wong

15 Top-Rated Cookware Pieces on Amazon to Buy Now Apr 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best New Cookbooks to Gift This Mother’s Day Apr 23, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Pasta Pots of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 25, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Gift Ideas for Food-Loving College Graduates Apr 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Caraway's Stainless Steel Cookware Set Apr 19, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

8 Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Cookware Brands to Know Apr 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

The 10 Best Water Bottles You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now Apr 17, 2024

By: Lauren Seib and Alida Nugent

7 Best Camping Mess Kits of 2024, According to Experts Apr 22, 2024

By: Casey Clark

7 Best Camping Stoves of 2024, According to Experts Apr 22, 2024

By: Casey Clark

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers Apr 17, 2024

By: Regina Ragone, T.K. Brady and Samantha Lande

20 Small Kitchen Appliances on Amazon That Shoppers Swear By Apr 12, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

9 Best Spatulas of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 18, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2024 Apr 17, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic and Julia Morlino

10 Best Smokers of 2024, According to Experts Apr 16, 2024

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway Apr 5, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

Related Pages