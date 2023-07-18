Guess What the ‘Most Popular’ Beer in America Is

In terms of deliciousness, Guinness’s top rank among American beer drinkers may not be so surprising. The creamy, yummy, rich and velvety stout beer features notes of coffee and chocolate — two of the best flavors ever. Its unmistakable flavor profile makes it not only good drinking, but a great ingredient in a whole host of recipes — from a decadent Chocolate Beer Cake to a beery Beef Stew. We’ll definitely drink to those!