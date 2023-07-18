Guess What the ‘Most Popular’ Beer in America Is
The answer, according to a YouGov survey, may surprise you.
Quick, off the top of your head, what do you think is the most popular beer in America?
Did you guess Budweiser, or Miller, or Coors, or perhaps … Pabst Blue Ribbon? Well, nice try. Because those are all in the Top 20, according to a YouGov survey, which measured beer popularity as “the percentage of people who have a positive opinion of a beer.”
But the beer that is most popular of all in the good old U.S. of A.? Turns out it’s the most Irish of beers: Guinness, a brand founded in Dublin, Ireland, way back in 1759.
Of all the adults surveyed by YouGov, 58 percent had a positive opinion of Guinness, placing it atop the list of the most popular beers, based on a survey of more than 1,400 Americans for the second quarter of 2023 (April through June).
Next most popular were Corona, with 53 percent; Heineken, 51 percent; and Samuel Adams, 49 percent. Blue Moon and Budweiser essentially tied with 48 percent.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Modelo (47 percent), Corona Extra (46 percent); Stella Artois (46 percent) and Coors (45 percent). Miller High Life just missed the Top 10, ranking 11 with 45 percent, while Miller slid in at 13 with 44 percent and Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Lite ranked 16 and 17, with 42 percent each.
Pabst Blue Ribbon, meanwhile, was 14th in popularity, with 42 percent of respondents saying they had a positive opinion of the beer.
In terms of deliciousness, Guinness’s top rank among American beer drinkers may not be so surprising. The creamy, yummy, rich and velvety stout beer features notes of coffee and chocolate — two of the best flavors ever. Its unmistakable flavor profile makes it not only good drinking, but a great ingredient in a whole host of recipes — from a decadent Chocolate Beer Cake to a beery Beef Stew. We’ll definitely drink to those!
Related Content: