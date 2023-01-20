Food Network’s Newest “Hot List” — Stars to Watch in 2023

You may have seen him guest judging on Supermarket Stakeout and Beachside Brawl, but Jeremy is an established chef and restaurateur whose mission is elevating communities through food. He started off with instantly-popular pop-ups and food trucks in LA, before opening his first restaurant, Comfort LA, on Skid Row. Now he has multiple locations and even turned his Inglewood location into a community incubator, giving the opportunity to up-and-coming chefs to create their own restaurant in his space.