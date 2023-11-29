‘Tis the Season of Holiday Wish Lists and Watch Lists
Unwrap loads of festive finales and cheery holiday weekends. The more the merrier this December!
The Pioneer Woman: Christmas in Pawhuska – Saturday, December 2 at 10a|9c
Ree Drummond shares four fabulous festive specials from the menus at her food spots in town. There's Braised Beef Short Rib Pot Roast, her gift to you from the Merc, and charming snowflake Molasses Cookies from the bakery. Then, she indulges in a super fun Cookies for Santa Sundae from Charlie's, Ree's ice cream parlor, and a Pumpkin Pie-tini from the P-Town pizzeria bar, perfect to toast the holidays.
The Kitchen: Light Up Your Holidays – Saturday, December 2 at 11a|10c
The Kitchen celebrates the season of lights with festive dishes for everyone. Jeff Mauro's Orange Glazed Cinnamon Rolls are the perfect holiday morning breakfast. Then, Geoffrey Zakarian makes his favorite Braised Lamb Shoulder, and Duff Goldman stops by to chat about his new show, "Elf on a Shelf: Sweet Showdown." Sunny Anderson's Easy Bean and Kale Stew is sure to keep you warm this winter, while Katie Lee Biegel's crispy, crunchy Vegetable Latke Bar is just the holiday fix you need. Finally, everyone come together to pass the Holiday Wreath Cake!
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen: Farm-to-Table Holiday – Saturday, December 2 at 12|11c
Guy Fieri's having a farm-to-table holiday feast. Chef Lee Anne Wong lights up with a Fireside Delight before sharing Smoked Pork Cassoulet and sweet Lilikoi Skillet Souffle. Chef Aarti Sequeira preps Pumpkin-Tamarind Soup with Crispy Curry Leaves and has good luck with Duck with Fish Sauce Caramel. Chef Adam Sobel digs deep with Horseradish and Red Wine Braised Short Ribs and makes it a family affair with Nana's Lemon Broccoli with Toasted Pine Nuts and Roasted Garlic. Hunter Fieri reels in Red Snapper Escovitch and leaves Guy wanting more of his Morel Mushroom Toasts.
Delicious Miss Brown: Christmas Brunch – Sunday, December 3 at 12|11c
Kardea Brown hosts a holiday brunch party for her girlfriends to celebrate before the seasonal rush. The girls catch up over savory Hashbrown Poutine, decedent Eggnog French Toast Bake, Grandma's Fruit Cake and a festive Poinsettia Cocktail.
Mary Makes it Easy: Holiday Hang – Sunday, December 3 at 12:30|11:30c
Holiday meals aren't just for the family! Mary Berg shares all the recipes you need to host a fantastic holiday hang with friends. Mary gets the party started with a platter of baked Camembert, Cranberry Jam and Spiced Nuts. Then, Mary's Peppercorn Beef is guaranteed to satisfy, and the sides are covered with Too Buttery Mashed Potatoes and mouthwatering Sautéed Greens. Top it all off with delicious Onion Gravy, and you can expect "the holiday hang at your house" to become an annual tradition.
The Pioneer Woman: Childhood Comfort Classics – Saturday, December 9 at 10a|9c
Ree Drummond takes a trip down memory lane with updated comfort food favorites from her childhood. She starts with soothing Retro Noodle Soup and an amazing Air Fryer Grilled Cheese. Next, Ree makes Spaghetti and Cheese, a lifelong favorite, and nostalgic Pizza Stuffed Peppers, inspired by her mom's recipe. Finally, Ree starts a comeback tour for the classic Chocolate Malt.
The Kitchen: Apres Ski Bites – Saturday, December 9 at 11a|10c
Cozy up to the fire in The Kitchen's ski lodge with dishes inspired by classic apres ski vibes. Jeff Mauro gets comfy on a cold winter day with his Ultimate Steak Chili, while Sunny Anderson makes raclette right at home with Roasted and Herbed Fingerling Potatoes with Cheese. Everyone dives into Geoffrey Zakarian's French Onion Fondue Dip with a warm baguette, and Katie Lee Biegel passes around Chilled "Hot Chocolate" Pudding with Whipped Marshmallow Cream. Then, Geoffrey leads the toast with a Winter White Russian.
Mary Makes it Easy: Overnight Guests – Sunday, December 10 at 12:30|11:30c
Mary Berg's super simple recipes free up more time to spend with overnight guests instead of in the kitchen! Mary's Apple Butter Roast Pork keeps bellies full from dusk till dawn, and a make-ahead appetizer of Creamy (without the cream) White Bean Cauliflower Soup gets dressed up with a topping of crispy shallot rings and capers. Plus, get a head start on breakfast with Mary's Overnight French Toast with homemade apple cider cinnamon syrup. Just pop the casserole dish in the oven in the morning and you're a hosting wizard!
Finale: Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown: It's Not Goodbye Forever – Sunday, December 17 at 8|7c
In the season finale, the final three teams are squaring up in an epic showdown. It's nearing the time for the Scout Elves to head back to the North Pole to help Santa prepare for Christmas Eve. As they return home, they will fly over their favorite places on Earth, so host Duff Goldman challenges the sweetmakers to "elf-ify" a famous landmark in their honor. In the end, judges Kardea Brown and Ashley Holt crown their Ambassadors of Confectionery Concoctions and award them $25,000!
Finale: Holiday Wars: Holiday Light Show – Sunday, December 17 at 9|8c
For their final challenge, the last two teams standing take Christmas light displays to the next level by creating large-scale illuminated structures! Jeff Mauro, Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira make their toughest decision yet as they determine who will be crowned Holiday Wars champion and take home the grand prize of $25,000.
Finale: Holiday Baking Championship: Holiday Gifts Galore – Monday, December 18 at 8|7c
It's the season finale, and the last five bakers face three challenges. Christmas Eve is filled with so much excitement and so many gifts, and the sweetest gift of all is a plate of cookies for Santa. For the final preheat, host Jesse Palmer wants the bakers to upgrade those cookies by making macaron wreaths for judges Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Nancy Fuller! The bottom two bakers battle it out to see who makes it to the final main heat by taking on a stocking-stuffed eclairs challenge. Then, its “All aboard!” as the remaining four bakers make showstopping, championship-worthy holiday train cakes with actual trains running through them! In the end, a Holiday Baking Champion is crowned and takes home $25,000!
Finale: Chopped: Grand Champs' Holiday Hurrah – Tuesday, December 19 at 8|7c
Holiday wishes do come true! Four Chopped Grand Champions are headed home to the Chopped kitchen for the holidays, but they will be challenged with some extremely tough baskets. The chefs must figure out how to use a kooky candy cane in their appetizers. A meat in the entrée basket is bound to be met with some trepidation. Then, ingenuity, speed and skill are on display in a captivating dessert round that includes pomegranate. Every course will be extra special, since the competitors are all amazingly talented winners with nothing left to prove but plenty left to give.
Finale: Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown: Time to Celebrate! – Tuesday, December 19 at 9|8c
Jeff Mauro is in the house, ready to serenade chefs Brooke Williamson, Jet Tila and Andrew Zimmern. They go all out with fancy ingredients, prime cuts and fierce competition, along with an over-the-top holiday feast designed to celebrate Bobby Flay's demise.
Finale: Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays: Selena + Eric – Thursday, December 21 at 8|7c
Selena Gomez rings in the new year with the help of Chef Eric Adjepong, who brings his bold eclectic flavors to a New Year's Day brunch. Selena's skills are put to the test as she tackles Shrimp and Banana Grits, Scallop Benedict and Kusshi Oysters with Champagne Mignonette. Her friend Raquelle suggests a New Year's tradition that ends with plates shattered across Selena's front porch. The brunch is topped off with one of Chef Eric's all-time favorite desserts, the deliciously sweet and fruity Malva Pudding.
Finale: Christmas Cookie Challenge: Christmas Movies – Thursday, December 21 at 9|8c
The holidays are the best time of year to get comfy on the couch and watch some classic Christmas movies, so hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson challenge four of the best cookie makers around to dream up a movie of their own and decorate a cookie poster for it. The one who creates a "box-office flop" will be sent home for the holidays, while the one who creates cinematic magic will gain an advantage for the next round. The three remaining cookie makers take inspiration from one of the most beloved holiday movies of all time, "A Christmas Story," to create a vintage TV showing their favorite scene from the film. For this merry movie night, they'll have to use some popular snacks in their displays like popcorn, chocolate covered raisins, potato chips or chocolate-covered pretzels. The cookie maker who makes this sweet holiday classic even sweeter will win $10,000 and the "fra-gee-lay" Golden Ornament!
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen: Small Plates, Big Brunch – Saturday, December 30 at 12|11c
Guy Fieri wants a little of everything. Chef Adam Sobel pours White Peach and Purple Basil Bellini and treats Guy to his Tokyo-Style Hashbrowns and some Strawberry Coconut Creme Brulée French Toast. Chef Mei Lin makes Guy flip for Fried Mochi Dumplings with Pork and Dried Radish before opening his palate with Okonomiyaki. Chef Aarti Sequeira has Guy try savory Tomato Chaat Pie and rolls up some Rice and Coconut Crepes with Mango Cardamom Stuffing. Chef Joe Sasto is betting on ‘Nduja Baked Clams Casino and crossing over cuisines with "Chicago Beef" Birria Tacos.
Girl Meets Farm: Farm-Style Brunch – Sunday, December 31 at 11a|10c
Molly Yeh whips up a knockout homestyle brunch menu packed with exciting flavors that her family will love. With Chorizo Scotch Eggs, Homemade English Muffins and Chive Butter, Tangy Green Juice Pops and Super Moist Mixed Berry Crumb Cake, this brunch spread satisfies both sweet and savory cravings!