‘Tis the Season of Holiday Wish Lists and Watch Lists

The holidays are the best time of year to get comfy on the couch and watch some classic Christmas movies, so hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson challenge four of the best cookie makers around to dream up a movie of their own and decorate a cookie poster for it. The one who creates a "box-office flop" will be sent home for the holidays, while the one who creates cinematic magic will gain an advantage for the next round. The three remaining cookie makers take inspiration from one of the most beloved holiday movies of all time, "A Christmas Story," to create a vintage TV showing their favorite scene from the film. For this merry movie night, they'll have to use some popular snacks in their displays like popcorn, chocolate covered raisins, potato chips or chocolate-covered pretzels. The cookie maker who makes this sweet holiday classic even sweeter will win $10,000 and the "fra-gee-lay" Golden Ornament!