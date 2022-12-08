We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See In 2023

In past years, terms like organic and sugar-free have been prevalent buzzwords on kids' food packaging. At the 2022 Fancy Food Show, we saw three labels taking center stage: upcycling, regenerative farming and net zero. According to Innova Market Insights’ 2022 Lifestyle & Attitude Survey, for the first time ever, more consumers surveyed globally said the health of the planet was their top global concern instead of the health of the population. And products with environmental claims are growing at three times the pace of total food and beverage activity. As environmentally conscious branding becomes ubiquitous in kid food and beyond, it’s important to read the fine print. The rules about corporate pledges are still being formed, and while some companies are in fact doing good, others are greenwashing — or making deceptive claims about their environmental impact. It’s important to take a second to look into, say, the year by which a company pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions, as it could be 60 years into the future.