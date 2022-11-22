How to Make the Perfect Butter Board for the Holidays

The hardest part of making a butter board is having the right consistency of butter. You want to make sure that you’re using softened butter, not butter straight from the fridge or melted butter. How do you soften butter properly? There are a few methods I like: cubing the butter, which makes the smaller pieces easier to come to room temperature; covering the butter with a steaming cup or bowl; pounding the butter; or just leaving it out at room temperature for about 15 minutes. The most important tip is not to rush the softening process and attempt to melt the butter (don’t turn to the microwave!) because it creates a different texture even after it cools.