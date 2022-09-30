The Nostalgia of Pizza Toast — And Why I Still Love It As an Adult

In the version that I’m sharing here, I use sourdough bread from a local bakery and I drizzle it with extra virgin olive oil that infuses the bread while browning slightly in the oven. I then layer it with whole milk burrata, which easily spreads onto the sourdough bread when I cut into it and lends a rich, milky and even buttery taste to the pizza toast. I top it off with some sliced tomatoes that have softened from sitting in a marinade of olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and bake it once again. When it comes out of the oven, I top it with my childhood favorites: warm pizza sauce, grated Parmesan cheese, oregano and sliced banana peppers. It’s saucy, tangy, bright and beautiful with the most satisfying crunch and flashback to my childhood pizza bagel days.