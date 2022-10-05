I Tried Rao’s New Frozen Pizzas
Rao’s jarred pasta sauces are a favorite among Food Network editors – so of course, I had to taste the brand’s latest launch.
I am generally not someone who uses jarred sauce. I come from a family that is very much a fan of scratch-made everything, and we always made our own sauce when I was growing up. But when I moved out on my own, occasionally I’d take a shortcut and I discovered – if you are going to use any sauce other than one you made, Rao’s is the best.
So when I discovered that Rao’s Homemade had launched Brick Oven Crust Pizza to their product line, I had pretty high hopes. Who doesn’t have a night sometimes when they’d love to just pop a good frozen pizza into the oven after a busy day?
These pizzas can’t be easier. Just pop them in the oven and in under 20 minutes, you’ll have yourself a hot pizza (or a few). Rao’s Frozen Pizzas come in four varieties, including Five Cheese, Meat Trio, Uncured Pepperoni and Fire Roasted Vegetable.
When these pizzas arrived in the mail, I had some family visiting. This was the perfect excuse to make all four at once and try them all. They were easy to heat up, had a good crust texture and a savory, cheesy taste. Of all the flavors, my personal favorite was Five Cheese, but they all had that classic Rao’s sauce flavor and the toppings were plentiful. One note is that these taste best when they are hot and fresh from the oven. They’re less appetizing and lose some of their crispiness when they are, well, no longer hot and crisp. The consensus was overwhelmingly positive and we all agreed we’d buy these again.
These pizzas can be found at spots like Sprouts, Whole Foods and Harris Teeter nationwide.
Related Content: