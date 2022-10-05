I Tried Rao’s New Frozen Pizzas

When these pizzas arrived in the mail, I had some family visiting. This was the perfect excuse to make all four at once and try them all. They were easy to heat up, had a good crust texture and a savory, cheesy taste. Of all the flavors, my personal favorite was Five Cheese, but they all had that classic Rao’s sauce flavor and the toppings were plentiful. One note is that these taste best when they are hot and fresh from the oven. They’re less appetizing and lose some of their crispiness when they are, well, no longer hot and crisp. The consensus was overwhelmingly positive and we all agreed we’d buy these again.