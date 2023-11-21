Rao’s Is Getting In On Ketchup

We had the opportunity to try these new ketchup varieties and the flavor was both familiar and surprising. While these ketchups are made with the same main ingredient as any other similar product (tomatoes), that they are made with Roma tomatoes gives the condiments a deeper, richer tomato flavor than its competitors. By far, our favorite of the three flavors was the Arrabbiata, which has a subtle kick that works well with items like potato wedges or chicken tenders, but could also be a fun addition to burgers for those who like a little bit of spice. The truffle ketchup has a subtle savory, earthy and umami flavor that would add a sophisticated element to eggs at brunch or even a weeknight meatloaf dinner.