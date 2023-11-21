Recipes
Rao’s Is Getting In On Ketchup

While ketchup in pasta sauce may feel wrong for some, Rao’s is bringing the flavors of its famous pasta sauces to ketchup.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 21, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Rao's Roma Tomato Ketchup

$6.29
Whole Foods
Buy It

Rao’s Homemade is known for its sauces and pasta. Its products are easy and affordable ways to incorporate the flavors of the legendary Rao’s restaurants in home cooking – but the line’s latest product launch is a bit unexpected.

While ketchup in pasta sauce may feel like heresy for some, Rao’s is bringing some of the flavors of its famous pasta sauces, well, to ketchup.

Rao’s new Made For Home Ketchup comes in three varieties, including Roma Tomato, which is made with puréed Roma tomatoes, and serves as the most traditional of the three options, along with Arrabbiata, which adds some crushed red pepper for kicked-up spin, and Truffle ketchup, which plays to the luxury angle that’s always been attached to the brand, and includes olive oil and the flavor of black truffles.

We had the opportunity to try these new ketchup varieties and the flavor was both familiar and surprising. While these ketchups are made with the same main ingredient as any other similar product (tomatoes), that they are made with Roma tomatoes gives the condiments a deeper, richer tomato flavor than its competitors. By far, our favorite of the three flavors was the Arrabbiata, which has a subtle kick that works well with items like potato wedges or chicken tenders, but could also be a fun addition to burgers for those who like a little bit of spice. The truffle ketchup has a subtle savory, earthy and umami flavor that would add a sophisticated element to eggs at brunch or even a weeknight meatloaf dinner.

Rao’s ketchups are available now in 12-ounce bottles, starting at $5.49, at select Whole Foods stores nationwide with plans to soon roll out to HEB, Wakefern, The Fresh Market and more.

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything

47 Pasta Recipes with Tons of Glowing, 5-Star Ratings

We Never Expected Tajín Pop-Tarts, but We’re Here for It

Here’s how to get your hands on the "flavor-intensifying" kit.

These Loud and Proud Shakers Are Putting MSG Back on the American Dinner Table

Omsom wants monosodium glutamate to be ‘as ubiquitous as salt and pepper.’

Say Hello to White Claw’s Newest Flavor: Passion Fruit

Here’s where you can find the latest drop.

We Tried Graza, The New Olive Oil That Comes in a Squeeze Bottle

How did we not think of this sooner?

A Company Is Offering a Lifetime Supply of Wine for $6,000

You get four bottles a month, every month, for as long as you live (and drink).

Frito-Lay Lets You Create Your Own Customized Variety Snack Pack

You can finally fine tune your ratio of Cheetos to Doritos.

Oreo Goes Gluten-Free

2021 is already looking up.

We Tried Magnolia’s New Banana Pudding Cookie

Spoiler alert: It absolutely delivers.

Need a New Afternoon Pick-Me-Up? Coca-Cola Now Comes with Coffee

With less caffeine than your average cup of joe, Coke’s latest launch may be just what you’re looking for.

How to Make Your TikTok Baked Feta Pasta Just Right, According to a Recipe Developer

Hit this trend out of the park with a few simple tips.

