Rao’s Is Getting In On Ketchup
While ketchup in pasta sauce may feel wrong for some, Rao’s is bringing the flavors of its famous pasta sauces — to ketchup.
Rao’s Homemade is known for its sauces and pasta. Its products are easy and affordable ways to incorporate the flavors of the legendary Rao’s restaurants in home cooking – but the line’s latest product launch is a bit unexpected.
While ketchup in pasta sauce may feel like heresy for some, Rao’s is bringing some of the flavors of its famous pasta sauces, well, to ketchup.
Rao’s new Made For Home Ketchup comes in three varieties, including Roma Tomato, which is made with puréed Roma tomatoes, and serves as the most traditional of the three options, along with Arrabbiata, which adds some crushed red pepper for kicked-up spin, and Truffle ketchup, which plays to the luxury angle that’s always been attached to the brand, and includes olive oil and the flavor of black truffles.
We had the opportunity to try these new ketchup varieties and the flavor was both familiar and surprising. While these ketchups are made with the same main ingredient as any other similar product (tomatoes), that they are made with Roma tomatoes gives the condiments a deeper, richer tomato flavor than its competitors. By far, our favorite of the three flavors was the Arrabbiata, which has a subtle kick that works well with items like potato wedges or chicken tenders, but could also be a fun addition to burgers for those who like a little bit of spice. The truffle ketchup has a subtle savory, earthy and umami flavor that would add a sophisticated element to eggs at brunch or even a weeknight meatloaf dinner.
Rao’s ketchups are available now in 12-ounce bottles, starting at $5.49, at select Whole Foods stores nationwide with plans to soon roll out to HEB, Wakefern, The Fresh Market and more.
Related Content: