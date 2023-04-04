Heinz Brings Heat to Its Ketchup

“We know consumers are hungry for a wider variety of spicy sauces and flavors, and as a consumer-obsessed brand at the forefront of food culture, we saw an exciting opportunity to innovate around our fans’ evolving preferences,” says Lindsay Davis, Brand Manager, HEINZ Innovation at the Kraft Heinz Company in a press release sent to Food Network. “Listening to insights gleaned from our audience showed us that a sauce’s heat source really matters to them, which served as a north star in creating new products with curated and flavorful, pepper-specific bases.”