Heinz Brings Heat to Its Ketchup
Will you be adding Heinz Hot Varieties to your summer cookout condiment collection?
As Marilyn Monroe famously said, some like it hot – and that couldn’t be more true when it comes to spicy food. Whether searching social media for hot and spicy recipes or trying out the latest fast food innovation, we can’t get enough of our spicy chicken sandwiches and hot wings. And in a lot of these cases, a good amount of the heat comes straight from a condiment.
Heinz is getting in on the spicy action with its new Heinz Hot Varieties, a selection of three Spicy Ketchup flavors as well as a Heinz Hot 57 Sauce. This new collection of condiments and sauces could be just the answer for bringing everything from a burger and fries to BBQ to the next heat level.
The new Heinz Spicy Ketchup collection will be available in varying heats, from Chipotle (medium), Jalapeno (hot) and Habanero (hotter). The Heinz Hot 57 Sauce will be a red jalapeno-twist on the classic 57 sauce.
“We know consumers are hungry for a wider variety of spicy sauces and flavors, and as a consumer-obsessed brand at the forefront of food culture, we saw an exciting opportunity to innovate around our fans’ evolving preferences,” says Lindsay Davis, Brand Manager, HEINZ Innovation at the Kraft Heinz Company in a press release sent to Food Network. “Listening to insights gleaned from our audience showed us that a sauce’s heat source really matters to them, which served as a north star in creating new products with curated and flavorful, pepper-specific bases.”
The collection will be available beginning April 4 at select major retailers nationwide, at a price of roughly $3.99 for Heinz Spicy Ketchup and $5.59 for Heinz Hot 57 Sauce.
It looks like our summer cookouts are about to have a few more hot options.
