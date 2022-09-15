What to Bring to Friendsgiving

The cheese plate is like the Miss Congeniality of appetizers. Will it be the number one dish of the night? Probably not. But will it be the most popular? You bet your bottom dollar. Speaking of bottom dollar, while charcuterie boards can easily get expensive, hitting up Trader Joe’s for four to five items will be just enough to win everyone over. Look for one soft cheese, one hard cheese, some crackers and maybe a few grapes and you’ll have a winning board for less than $20.