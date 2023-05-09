Recipes
Starbucks’ New Summer Drinks Will Bring You Back

Its White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew and Chocolate Java Mint Frapp are inspired by "nostalgic summer flavors."

May 09, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

For many of us, iced coffee season is year-round. For others, clinking cubes in our coffee is strictly a summertime thing. Whichever camp you fall into, as the weather heats up, you may find yourself looking for something new and frigid and refreshing to perk you up. Starbucks is on it. The coffee chain’s summer menu hits its stores nationwide today, and it features two new cold coffee beverages it says are “inspired by nostalgic summer flavors.”

We got an advance taste of both beverages. Our verdict: Dessert-level delicious!

The new White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew is basically like drinking a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie — but caffeinated. Featuring Starbucks Cold Brew coffee sweetened with macadamia syrup, the smooth and silky, sweet and salty, and pleasantly nutty drink is topped with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and sprinkled with toasted cookie crumbles.

“When creating Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, we were inspired by memories of fresh macadamia nuts on tropical vacations and the distinct flavor of white chocolate macadamia nut cookies,” Matt Thornton of Starbucks beverage development team says in a statement.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

The new Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blended beverage, meanwhile, is essentially an icy grownup mint chocolate chip milkshake. It combines the flavors of coffee, chocolate and mint flavors with Frappuccino chips and is topped with mocha sauce, whipped cream with chocolate cookie mint sprinkles. Very chippy (chocolate and ice), it’d be pretty much the perfect pick-me-up on a hot day.

“The new white chocolate mint sauce is subtle and creamy, and when paired with the crunch of Frappuccino chips and a swirl of rich mocha, is reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream poolside on a warm summer day,” says Maureen Matthews of Starbucks beverage development team.

Both drinks are available for a limited time starting today, May 9, while supplies last.

Also new and available for a limited time at Starbucks this season are adorable Bumblebee Cake Pops at the bakery. Vanilla cake dipped in sunshine-yellow “chocolaty” icing and decorated to look like a smiling bee, the sweet treats strike us as summer on a stick.

In addition, Starbucks is introducing a new line of summer-inspired drinkware, featuring colorful, reusable and shimmering sky blues and pink hues, and a new whole bean coffee blend: Starbucks Green Apron Blend. The latter is a blonde roast created with the input of Starbucks employees and features notes of orange and graham crackers. It will be available year-round as a packaged coffee and for a limited time as a daily hot brew. And your coffee drinking will go to a good cause: $5 per pound-bag of Green Apron Blend and 10 cents per brewed cup will go to the Starbucks Caring Unites Partners (CUP) Fund, which provides help to Starbucks employees in times of need, such as during a family emergency or following a natural disaster.

The 11 Best Cold Brew Coffees, Tested by Food Network

3 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

If Kulfi Isn’t Already in Your Frozen Summer Treat Rotation, It Should Be

