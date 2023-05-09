Starbucks’ New Summer Drinks Will Bring You Back

In addition, Starbucks is introducing a new line of summer-inspired drinkware, featuring colorful, reusable and shimmering sky blues and pink hues, and a new whole bean coffee blend: Starbucks Green Apron Blend. The latter is a blonde roast created with the input of Starbucks employees and features notes of orange and graham crackers. It will be available year-round as a packaged coffee and for a limited time as a daily hot brew. And your coffee drinking will go to a good cause: $5 per pound-bag of Green Apron Blend and 10 cents per brewed cup will go to the Starbucks Caring Unites Partners (CUP) Fund, which provides help to Starbucks employees in times of need, such as during a family emergency or following a natural disaster.