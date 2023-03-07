Recipes
Starbucks’ New Spring Drink Is Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

It sounds fitting for any season.

March 07, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Lately, Starbucks seems to be all about the unexpected. Fresh from introducing a full slate of olive oil-infused beverages in its new Oleato line, the coffee chain is welcoming spring with a brand new drink that, while cold, features flavors some might say sound somewhat autumnal. (Yet also … delicious.)

Starbucks’ new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew combines the flavors of cinnamon and caramel swirled together into a Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew. The beverage is then topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and dusted with a cinnamon dolce topping.

Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew will debut on Tuesday, March 7 and be available all year round. It will join the lineup of Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew beverages, which are slow-steeped and infused with nitrogen as they are poured, in order to imbue them with a “velvety, smooth” texture, and then topped off with cascading cold foam.

The new beverage was inspired by “salted caramels and gooey sticky buns,” Erin Marinan, Starbucks beverage developer, says in a press release. The drink’s “decadent baking flavors” and “delicate and creamy cold foam topping” are meant to blend seamlessly with the coffee and offer a different take on Starbucks’ caramel flavor.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Along with the new drink, Starbucks is also offering a new line of brightly colored drinkware inspired by spring. The line features a 24-ounce Checkered Cold Cup, a 12-ounce Pink & Orange Gradient Tumbler, a 24-ounce Green & Pink Grid Cold Cup, a 24-ounce Bluebell Soft Touch Cold Cup, a 20-ounce Multi-color Glass Water Bottle, a 14-ounce Citrus Mug, a 12-ounce Pastel Ombre Tumbler, a 16-ounce Green Stainless Steel Tumbler and a spring-bloom-inspired 12-ounce Petunia Tumbler.

The drinkware, available at select Starbucks locations, ranges in price from $14.95 to $24.95, though prices may vary. And in case you don’t know: You get 10 cents off your order when you bring your own clean, reusable cup to Starbucks, and Starbucks Rewards members additionally get 25 bonus Stars with each use of a reusable cup.

What’s more, Starbucks is bringing back its Anniversary Blend coffee. Two Starbucks Reserve coffees — Starbucks Reserve Guatemala Lake Atitlán and Starbucks Reserve Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelelektu — will be also available at select Starbucks and Starbucks Reserve locations for a limited time.

So, thanks to Starbucks, this season, you’re bound to have a spring in your step.

