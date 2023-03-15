New Spring and Easter Candies To Add to Your Basket

Icelandic bean-to-bar chocolate company Omnom, which first brought its delicacies to U.S. shelves in 2014, is introducing Americans to an Iceland Easter tradition this year for the first time. It has just made available a limited number of Mr. Carrots, a shiny, geometrically angular chocolate bunny it says sells out every year in Iceland. “This chocolate egg had to look and feel like a piece of art, something you would want to display in your living room next to your beautiful vase or statue,” Omnom explains on its website, where you can buy Mr. Carrots, described as “creamy caramelized chocolate spiced with raw Persian licorice,” while limited supplies last.