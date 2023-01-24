Lunchables Launches Gummy Candy Versions of Its Classic Packs for Valentine’s Day
They’re too cute!
Moms, ’90s kids, gather ’round. Lunchables is introducing a pair of heart-shaped gummy packs for anyone looking for a fun, retro-adorable alternative to flowers, chocolates and candy hearts to give their valentine(s) this year.
The stalwart creative-meets-convenience snack-pack brand — which showed a flair for innovation when it unveiled a Brunchables line in 2019 — has teamed up with Frankford Candy to launch limited-edition candy versions of two popular Lunchables varieties: Gummy Lunchables Cracker Stackers and Gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza Kits.
Each of the Valentine’s Day-appropriate Gummy Lunchables comes in a heart-shaped box. Gummy Lunchables Cracker Stackers includes “fruity-flavored gummy cheese, crackers, and meat slices,” which are “perfect for stacking, building and sharing this V-Day,” according to Lunchables. The box also features a message in a little heart: “Cheese Be My Valentine!”
Gummy Lunchables Pepperoni Pizza, meanwhile, features “fruity-flavored gummy pizza crust, gummy cheese, gummy pepperoni and candy pizza sauce” — ingredients you can combine to create a gummy pizza to suit your preferences. It is, the brand says, “a fun take on the classic Lunchables pizza.” It features punny, conversation-hearts-like message: “You’re My One & Pepperonly.”
Both Gummy Lunchables varieties are available at select Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Publix and Meijer retailers nationwide, as well as on Amazon.com and frankfordcandy.com. Sweet!
