16 Deals and Freebies You Can Get On March 14, Pi Day
Celebrate pi with … pie!
Every year, many math-minded people celebrate the mathematical constant “pi” on March 14 — or 3.14.
Some honor the holiday, which was recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives in a non-binding resolution in 2009, by eating pie or pizza pie — because even though it’s not spelled the same, who doesn’t like pie? To make marking Pi Day in that way easier, restaurants and brands of various sorts often offer deals for Pi Day.
Here are some Pi Day deals and freebies to be aware of this Pi Day, which falls on Thursday, March 14.
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings: On Pi Day, the pizza and wings chain is offering a 12-inch Cheese Pizza for $3.14 with any beverage purchase when you dine-in on March 14.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: On March 14, when you dine in at BJ’s (and only when you dine in), you can get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14.
Blaze Pizza: For National Pi Day, the “fast-fired” pizza chain is offering customers any 11-inch original-dough pizza with their choice of toppings (there’s no limit to the number of toppings) for $3.14. The offer is valid for in-person and in-restaurant at participating locations, one per person.
Burger King: In honor of National Pi Day — and as part of its Daylight Savings-pegged Perks Week — Burger King is offering members of its loyalty program, Royal Perks, a free Hershey’s Sunday Pie with any purchase of $3.14 or more — all day long on March 14, while supplies last.
California Pizza Kitchen: California Pizza Kitchen is marking Pi Day by offering CPK Rewards members a $3.14 pizza with a minimum purchase of $25 on March 14. The offer is valid for dine-in orders only. You can sign up for CPK Rewards and receive your choice of Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pepperoni or Traditional Cheese for $3.14. Current rewards members will find the offer in their wallets on Pi Day. The brand is also offering a Pi Day deal on frozen pizzas. You get $3.14 back when you buy any two California Kitchen Pizzas. The offer starts March 13 and will run while supplies last.
Casey’s: On March 14, Casey’s is offering a small pizza, breadsticks or wings for $3.14 with the purchase of any large pizza when you use promo code PIDAY.
DiGiorno: Grocery-store-brand frozen pizza company DiGiorno is getting in on the action this year by introducing a “Pizza Rescue Program.” Anyone who is disappointed by their delivered or carry-out pizza can, between March 14 and April 11, upload an image of their sub-par pizza to DiGiornoPizzaRescue.com and receive a discount on DiGiorno pizza. “AI-enabled pizza technology will assess the pie fail and unlock a digital coupon” — redeemable at the retailer of your choice — “based on how much damage” your pizza has suffered, the brand says. Damage of 0 to 30 percent yields $1 off; 31 to 60 percent nets $1.50 off; and 60 to 100 percent gets you two percent off the price of a DiGiorno pizza.
Goldbelly: Now through March 14, the nationwide-food-shipping platform is offering a Pi Day Sale featuring discounts up to 31.4 percent off the prices of pies from popular regional eateries.
Grimaldi’s: The brick-oven pizza chain will mark Pi Day at select locations by offering its “giant” slices of pizza for $3.14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.
Krystal: It may not be a pie or pizza place, but this fast-food chain, known mostly for its burgers, is celebrating Pi Day with an offer. On March 14, customers will get $3.14 off their orders of $10 or more. The offer is valid on online orders only.
Marco’s Pizza: On Pi Day, Marco’s is offering a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large or extra-large menu-priced pizza. You can claim the offer, which is available only for online and app orders, by using the code PIDAY2024 on March 14.
Pieology: On March 14, Pieology is offering its Pies and Perks Loyalty Members two free perks with their purchase of a Create Your Own (CYO) Pizza or Calzone. You can feel free to mix and match your perks. The offer is available both in-store and online.
Polly’s Pies: This pie chain, which has 13 locations in Southern California and ships nationwide, is offering three deals for Pi Day, on March 14. You can get a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal when you use code SPRINGBOGO for online pie orders, which ship nationwide. You can order a Pi Symbol Crust Topper for any double crust pie, also available for nationwide shipping. (So cute.) And you can get a free slice of pie with no purchase necessary if you are a Polly’s Perks e-members dining in, and a free slice with any entree if you are not an e-member.
Taco Bell: The chain has a Pi Day digital-order deal on March 14, 2024, in which you can get a Mexican Pizza for $3.14, with a limit of one per person.
Tombstone: The popular frozen pizza brand has partnered with Voodoo Ranger to produce a limited-edition pizza-flavored beer, I(Pizza)A. It won’t be available to purchase until April 7, which is National Beer Day, but between Pi Day, March 14, and April 7, you can visit this page to enter for a chance to win a free four-pack of I(Pizza)A and a soon-to-be-introduced new Tombstone pizza.
7-Eleven: 7-Eleven is bringing back its popular, offering its loyalty members a large pizza of any flavor (including its returning Extreme Meat Pizza) for $3.14 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores when they use 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards. The convenience chain will also offer Pi Day deals on the 7NOW Delivery app, including $3.14 large pizzas delivered to your door, $14 off $30 with the use of the promo code PIDAYDEAL, and free delivery with a purchase of $15 or more.
