16 Deals and Freebies You Can Get On March 14, Pi Day

DiGiorno: Grocery-store-brand frozen pizza company DiGiorno is getting in on the action this year by introducing a “Pizza Rescue Program.” Anyone who is disappointed by their delivered or carry-out pizza can, between March 14 and April 11, upload an image of their sub-par pizza to DiGiornoPizzaRescue.com and receive a discount on DiGiorno pizza. “AI-enabled pizza technology will assess the pie fail and unlock a digital coupon” — redeemable at the retailer of your choice — “based on how much damage” your pizza has suffered, the brand says. Damage of 0 to 30 percent yields $1 off; 31 to 60 percent nets $1.50 off; and 60 to 100 percent gets you two percent off the price of a DiGiorno pizza.