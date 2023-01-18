Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen's Healthy Vegetable and Couscous Stuffed Peppers.
Healthy Vegetable and Couscous Stuffed Peppers
Trending Recipes
Food Stylist: Rebecca Jurkevich Prop Stylist: Paige Hicks
Mushroom-Spinach Stuffed Shells
Dumplings with a Crispy Skirt
Dumplings with a Crispy Skirt
Dark Chocolate Mousse
Tyler's Texas Chili
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Egg Prices Are Going Up – Here’s How You Can Make the Most of Them
TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Hits Walmart Shelves
‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Currently Obsessed With...
Popeyes Kicks Off 2023 By Bringing Back a Spicy Fan Favorite
Man Snaps Record for Eating at Most Michelin-Starred Restaurants in a Day
Shop
What's New
20 Best Food Gifts for Valentine's Day
5 Best Juicers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers
11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras
8 Fruit Gifts Worthy of Any Lunar New Year Spread
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

We’re Swooning Over Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Pasta

Snag it for your nearest and dearest.

January 18, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Valentine's Day

Barilla-Love-2

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Barilla

Photo courtesy of Barilla

Flowers and chocolates are great. But for those whose love language is pasta, Barilla is introducing just the thing for Valentine’s Day this year: heart-shaped pasta.

“Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a delicious bowl of pasta!” the brand says in a press release. We couldn’t agree more.

The new shape, which has been dubbed Barilla Love, was inspired by Mezzi Rigatoni, part of Barilla’s regular line of 35 pasta shapes, which features ridges to help the pasta hold sauce (might we suggest Ina’s Rigatoni with Sausage & Fennel?). The limited-edition heart-shaped pasta is made using the same recipe as Barilla’s other “Blue Box” pastas. The brand promises it will cook “to perfect al-dente taste and texture every time.”

“Each pasta shape has a story. For us, reimagining our iconic Blue Box pasta line to include this charming shape is one other way pasta enthusiasts can celebrate their love for one another and their love of pasta,” Melissa Tendick, Barilla Americas vice president of marketing, says. “There is no better way to show you care than through cooking, and we’re looking forward to seeing our fans create authentic, delicious Italian meals at home this Valentine's Day.”

Barilla-Love-8

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Barilla

Photo courtesy of Barilla

So how can you get your hands on these adorable pasta hearts? Barilla is rolling them out as part of a kit, the Barilla Love Pasta Kit, which includes one 12-ounce box of Barilla Love, Barilla Valentine’s Day cards, Barilla Valentine’s Day swag “to assist in preparing a dish that is truly made with love” and recipes “that pair perfectly with the cut and are fun and easy-to-make.”

Barilla is dispensing the kits via a sweepstakes. You have to fill out a submission form with your contact information and say a few words about how Barilla brings you closer to your loved ones for a chance to win. Barilla Love Pasta Kit winners will be chosen at random and one pasta lover will win a pastariffic trip for two to Italy, including round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations in Parma and Florence, as many as three tours while in Parma, and “world-class meals and authentic pasta experiences” to share with your loved one.

The giveaway is open now through February 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. (Find details here.) And while you can’t purchase Barilla’s limited-edition heart-shaped pasta in a store, it’s worth noting that there are other heart-shaped pastas out there that you can purchase. Pastabillities makes one, as does Reggano. Or you could roll out the romance with this Heart-Shaped Lasagna Bundt recipe. So even if you don’t win a box of Barilla Love, you can still say “I love you” with pasta on February 14 — or any day!

Related Content:

TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Hits Walmart Shelves

5 Best Pasta Pots, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

33 Special Recipes for a Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home

Next Up

We’re Gushing Over Krispy Kreme’s New Valentine’s Day Doughnuts

One doughnut looks like a bear!

Where to Get Heart-Shaped Pizzas This Valentine’s Day

They’re cheesy, easy, romantic and fun.

Dunkin’ Brings Back Its Fan-Favorite Heart-Shaped Doughnuts for Valentine’s Day

Creme filled and topped with red, white and pink sprinkles, they look so sweet!

Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day Cups Are Adorable, Of Course

One even changes color when you pour hot liquid into it!

We’re in Love with These Sweethearts Candy-Covered Crocs

The plush, fur clogs are exactly what you need for an extra comfy Valentine’s Day at home.

Tyson Brings Back Nuggets of Love in Time for Valentine's Day

They’re too cute!

This Year, Sweethearts Candies Are Giving Us a Much-Needed Pep Talk

We could all use a 'High Five' or 'Way 2 Go' this Valentine’s Day.

8 Things You Didn't Know About Conversation Hearts

The iconic Valentine’s Day candies didn’t start out as hearts.

Need Valentine’s Day Plans? How About Snuggling Up with a Giant KFC Chicken Sandwich

It’s soft, cuddly and three-feet around.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Is Going Candy Pink for Valentine’s Day

There’s no rule that all romantic treats need to be made of chocolate.

On TV

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Worst Cooks in America

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

What's New

20 Best Food Gifts for Valentine's Day Jan 18, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Juicers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Valentine’s Day Food Bouquets That Are Way Better Than Flowers Jan 18, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Fruit Gifts Worthy of Any Lunar New Year Spread Jan 12, 2023

By: Patty Lee

7 Best Air Fryers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Why I Go Out of My Way to Buy All My Snacks at Aldi Jan 12, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

22 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 17, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

21 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Jan 18, 2023

By: Meagan Adler and Margaret Wong

4 Best Dishwasher Detergents, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Jan 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Toasters of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day Jan 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

52 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 10, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now Jan 6, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Smoothie Delivery Services Jan 6, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald and T.K. Brady

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Protein Powders Jan 10, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly Jan 6, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks Jan 3, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Spider Skimmers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Stoves and Ranges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen