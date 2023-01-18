We’re Swooning Over Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Pasta

Barilla is dispensing the kits via a sweepstakes. You have to fill out a submission form with your contact information and say a few words about how Barilla brings you closer to your loved ones for a chance to win. Barilla Love Pasta Kit winners will be chosen at random and one pasta lover will win a pastariffic trip for two to Italy, including round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations in Parma and Florence, as many as three tours while in Parma, and “world-class meals and authentic pasta experiences” to share with your loved one.