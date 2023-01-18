We’re Swooning Over Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Pasta
Snag it for your nearest and dearest.
Flowers and chocolates are great. But for those whose love language is pasta, Barilla is introducing just the thing for Valentine’s Day this year: heart-shaped pasta.
“Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a delicious bowl of pasta!” the brand says in a press release. We couldn’t agree more.
The new shape, which has been dubbed Barilla Love, was inspired by Mezzi Rigatoni, part of Barilla’s regular line of 35 pasta shapes, which features ridges to help the pasta hold sauce (might we suggest Ina’s Rigatoni with Sausage & Fennel?). The limited-edition heart-shaped pasta is made using the same recipe as Barilla’s other “Blue Box” pastas. The brand promises it will cook “to perfect al-dente taste and texture every time.”
“Each pasta shape has a story. For us, reimagining our iconic Blue Box pasta line to include this charming shape is one other way pasta enthusiasts can celebrate their love for one another and their love of pasta,” Melissa Tendick, Barilla Americas vice president of marketing, says. “There is no better way to show you care than through cooking, and we’re looking forward to seeing our fans create authentic, delicious Italian meals at home this Valentine's Day.”
So how can you get your hands on these adorable pasta hearts? Barilla is rolling them out as part of a kit, the Barilla Love Pasta Kit, which includes one 12-ounce box of Barilla Love, Barilla Valentine’s Day cards, Barilla Valentine’s Day swag “to assist in preparing a dish that is truly made with love” and recipes “that pair perfectly with the cut and are fun and easy-to-make.”
Barilla is dispensing the kits via a sweepstakes. You have to fill out a submission form with your contact information and say a few words about how Barilla brings you closer to your loved ones for a chance to win. Barilla Love Pasta Kit winners will be chosen at random and one pasta lover will win a pastariffic trip for two to Italy, including round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations in Parma and Florence, as many as three tours while in Parma, and “world-class meals and authentic pasta experiences” to share with your loved one.
The giveaway is open now through February 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. (Find details here.) And while you can’t purchase Barilla’s limited-edition heart-shaped pasta in a store, it’s worth noting that there are other heart-shaped pastas out there that you can purchase. Pastabillities makes one, as does Reggano. Or you could roll out the romance with this Heart-Shaped Lasagna Bundt recipe. So even if you don’t win a box of Barilla Love, you can still say “I love you” with pasta on February 14 — or any day!
