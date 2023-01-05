Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles

“This wasn’t a decision that we wanted to make,” the brand shared Wednesday. “Unfortunately, our long-term supplier informed us that they would no longer be making Ronzoni Pastina as of January 2023. We searched extensively for an alternative solution but were unable to identify a viable option to make Pastina in the same beloved small shape, size and standards you have come to expect from Ronzoni. As a result, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue this product.”