Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Airy Fryer Sweet Potatoes
Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes
Trending Recipes
Vegan Banana Pancakes
Vegan Banana Pancakes
Slow-Cooker Pork Chops
Slow-Cooker Pork Chops
FNK CHICKEN FETTUCINE ALFREDO **Comfort Food/Cozy Vibe Food Network Kitchen Food Network Kosher Salt, Fettucine, Olive Oil, Chicken, Unsalted Butter, Heavy Cream, Nutmeg, ParmigianoReggiano Cheese
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Food Network Kitchen’s Cabbage Soup for One-Off Recipes, as seen on Food Network.
Cabbage Soup
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
This Fruit Loop Is Huge
These 90s Snacks (That Everyone Loved) Are Making a Comeback
We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See In 2023
Currently Obsessed With...
Oreo Is Adding a New Gluten-Free Mint Flavor
This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year
Shop
What's New
These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly
10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks
7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen
4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Man Snaps Record for Eating at Most Michelin-Starred Restaurants in a Day

Eric Finkelstein fine-dined his way through 18 celebrated eateries, and the logistics are pretty impressive.

January 04, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

1234216103

Photo by: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Can we just call Eric Finkelstein the Michelin Man? The 34-year-old health IT consultant has just set a new Guinness World Record for eating at the most Michelin-starred restaurants in a 24-hour time period. The number of highly regarded dining establishments visited by Finkelstein in just one day: a whopping 18.

Although Guinness ratified Finkelstein’s record only last week, his impressive culinary adventure actually took place in New York City on October 26, 2022. The record-breaking run of fine dining kicked off with a $36 grilled avocado salad at Le Pavillon in Midtown; continued with a $25 order of caviar with blini and creme fraiche at Caviar Russe; included, among others, Tuome in Alphabet City (grilled scallops with grapefruit and chrysanthemum), Aquavit in Midtown (a $15 bowl of lingonberries), Oiji Mi ($24 steak tartare), and The Modern ($26 oysters); and capped off with “a uni- (sea urchin) and caviar-topped chawanmushi” at the sushi bar Noda, according to an account on the Guinness blog.

Through careful planning (he had to scramble to replace a few restaurants that were stripped of their stars only days before his record attempt), and though confined by Guinness record rules to travel only on public transportation or foot, Finkelstein actually ate his way through all 18 restaurants in only 11 hours. He has estimated that he consumed about 5,000 calories in all and spent $494, excluding tax and tips, on the high-end meals he consumed. (The strategic record-setter selected menu items with size and speed squarely in mind.)

When asked by Guinness to reflect on his favorite foods of the day, Finkelstein responded, “The Fluke Crudo at Casa Mono (fresh with surprising waves of flavor), Duck Mortadella at Francie (the buttery bread practically melted in my mouth), and Everything Brioche at Red Paper Clip (satisfyingly soft, combined sweet and savory flavors).”

Finkelstein — who holds world records for the longest table tennis serve and the largest table tennis ball mosaic and in 2021 became the first person to visit every Citi Bike station in New York and New Jersey (all 1,609 of them) — said breaking this record called out to him “as almost no record has.” “As soon as” he learned about it, in 2021, he told the New York Post, “I thought, ‘I have to do it.’”

But Noda’s general manager, identified by Guinness only as “Philip,” had a more philosophical view of Finkelstein’s feat: “I am a firm believer that the world is at a great deficit of capriciousness,” Philip tells Guinness. “It feeds a sense of novelty. As we go through life, novelty begins to be far more scarce. I think to participate or create a moment which has a genuine sense of novelty or first-time experience to it has a tremendous amount of value.”

Related Content:

Philadelphia Man Eats a Whole Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days Straight

11 Chic Candlestick Holders You Can Buy Online

10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks

Next Up

Man Sets New Record for Eating World’s Hottest Pepper

Gregory Foster took down three Carolina Reapers in a mere 8.72 seconds.

Coming Soon: TikTok Restaurants That Will Deliver the Platform’s Most Popular Dishes

TikTok is partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts to bring baked feta pasta, pasta chips and more right to your door.

What’s the Most Popular Day of the Week to Order Bagels?

Google Maps reveals when people crave the breakfast staple the most.

Man Sets New World Record for Eating the Most Ghost Peppers in One Minute

Hot-pepper-scarfing speed-eater Gregory Foster ate 17 Ghost peppers in 60 seconds, collecting his third world record.

Which Restaurants Are Open On Christmas Day?

Take a breather after all that holiday cooking.

This T-Shirt Gets You Free Breakfast at Denny’s for a Whole Year

The diner chain’s Everyday Value Tee is 'a $2,186 value for only $5.99' — truly an eggcellent deal.

Pizza Hut Unveils New Handcrafted Detroit-Style Pizza Nationwide

The recipe took more than a year to perfect.

Taco Bell’s Debut Chicken Sandwich Comes In None Other Than a Fluffy Taco Shell

The Chicken Sandwich War saga continues.

This Year’s Starbucks Holiday Cups Give Cozy Christmas Sweater Vibes

Fans can expect to fill their cups with returning holiday favorite drinks.

Taco Bell Launches a 30-Day Taco Subscription Nationwide

A taco a day costs just $10 a month.

On TV

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Worst Cooks in America

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

What's New

These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly Jan 5, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks Jan 3, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Spider Skimmers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Stoves and Ranges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

17 Food of the Month Clubs That Are the Gift That Keeps On Giving Jan 4, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

We Tried Hungryroot: Grocery Store and Meal Delivery All-in-One Jan 3, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

The Use-On-Everything Sauce I Swear By for Air Frying Jan 3, 2023

By: Dakota Kim

7 Foods We’d Never Think To Cover in Chocolate Jan 3, 2023

By: Samantha Marcus

5 Inexpensive Kitchen Tools I Replace Every Year Jan 3, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

The Best After-Christmas Sales To Shop Right Now Dec 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Healthy Meal Kits, According to a Nutritionist Dec 21, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

8 Best Non-Alcoholic Beers, According to an Expert Dec 19, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

This Croatian Instant Cereal Always Makes Me Feel Like a Kid Again Dec 16, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

12 Expert-Recommended Non-Alcoholic Drinks Dec 19, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

10 Best Meal Kit Delivery Services, According to Food Network Editors Dec 21, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

10 Best Prosecco Brands, According to a Sommelier Dec 21, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey

3 Best Dry Measuring Cup Sets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Liquid Measuring Cups, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Beer Club Boxes That Deliver Right to Your Door Dec 15, 2022

By: Tara Nurin