11 Food and Restaurant Chain Deals to Get You Through Tax Day

TGI Fridays: Casual dining chain TGI Fridays is marking the run-up to Tax Day by introducing a new cocktail called the Tax Break that is basically a margarita variant featuring 1800 Silver Tequila mixed with citrus, agave, strawberry and passionfruit. The limited-edition sip is available for $7 at participating TGI Fridays locations through Tuesday, April 30 — and it comes with a side shot of Hennessy V.S., which the chain says is “perfect for softening the blow of owing money after filing or rejoicing in the celebration of receiving a refund.” The chain is also offering a new $5 Happy Hour featuring a range of $5 beverages and bar bites at participating locations, Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. until closing time — so, it says, “guests can take a break from crunching numbers without breaking the bank.” Plus, through April 30, “to ease the pain of tax season,” it’s offering Fridays Rewards members a free entrée with the purchase of an entrée of equal or lesser value, along with the usual Rewards perks such as free chips and salsa or $3 off any appetizer when dining in.