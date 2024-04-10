11 Food and Restaurant Chain Deals to Get You Through Tax Day
These discounts and freebies will help with the last-minute crunch or submission celebration on Monday, April 15, 2024.
Tax Day falls on Monday, April 15, this year, adding the Monday blues to the Tax Day blahs. Whether you anticipate receiving a refund or expect to owe money to the IRS this year, these restaurants and food chains are giving you a break — deals and freebies to ease the pain of Tax Day 2024.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: The Mexican eatery, which has locations across eight states, mostly in the South, is offering its Mi Abuelo’s Rewards members $10 off their next visit when they spend a minimum of $50 during a promotional period, April 15 through April 18. The deal will automatically apply, and members may earn the reward more than once if they make separate visits during the promotional period. However, there is a limit of one promotional reward per visit.
Arby’s: Because Tax Day falls in April and April is Free Sandwich Month at Arby’s this year, the chain’s Rewards members can have one Free Sandwich deal loaded into their account to fuel themselves through a last-minute filing or celebrate submitting their returns. Rewards members can get one Free Sandwich Deal every week in April and redeem for any Arby’s sandwich when placing an order for any purchase online or on the Arby’s App.
Fazoli’s: Fazoli’s Tax Day deal revolves around its popular breadsticks. The Italian dining chain is offering six free breadsticks with a $5 purchase at participating locations when you use the code Tax24.
Great American Cookies: At participating locations nationwide, on April 15, Great American Cookies is offering customers a deal to buy one Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slice and get one free.
Paris Baguette: On April 15, in honor of National Tax Day, the bakery cafe is offering a free pastry with the purchase of any beverage to its Rewards members at participating U.S. Paris Baguette locations.
Pokeworks: You can get a free scoop of avocado on any regular or large poke bowl on Tax Day at participating locations of this nationwide poke chain.
Round Table Pizza: The chain Round Table Pizza says it wants to save you “some dough” on Tax Day by offering you 15 percent off any order of $40 or more at participating locations.
Shipley Do-Nuts: The doughnut chain, which has more than 350 U.S. locations nationwide, is hoping to ease its Do-Happy loyalty program members’ Tax Day blues by offering them a deal to “buy-one, get-one half-dozen box of do-nuts” on April 15.
Sonny’s BBQ: On April 15, Sonny's BBQ is offering a half-price tax-day deal on either Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed rib dinners — served with BBQ beans, coleslaw and garlic bread. The deal is valid for dine-in or take-out.
TGI Fridays: Casual dining chain TGI Fridays is marking the run-up to Tax Day by introducing a new cocktail called the Tax Break that is basically a margarita variant featuring 1800 Silver Tequila mixed with citrus, agave, strawberry and passionfruit. The limited-edition sip is available for $7 at participating TGI Fridays locations through Tuesday, April 30 — and it comes with a side shot of Hennessy V.S., which the chain says is “perfect for softening the blow of owing money after filing or rejoicing in the celebration of receiving a refund.” The chain is also offering a new $5 Happy Hour featuring a range of $5 beverages and bar bites at participating locations, Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. until closing time — so, it says, “guests can take a break from crunching numbers without breaking the bank.” Plus, through April 30, “to ease the pain of tax season,” it’s offering Fridays Rewards members a free entrée with the purchase of an entrée of equal or lesser value, along with the usual Rewards perks such as free chips and salsa or $3 off any appetizer when dining in.
White Castle: Among its special springtime offers, which are available with coupons on its social media accounts or website, White Castle is offering customers 15 percent off their orders on Tax Day, April 15. To get the deal on online orders, use the code WC15OFF.
