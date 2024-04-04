Recipes
Subway Finally Gives Wraps a Second Thought

I tried the chain’s new signature wraps, made with new lavash-style flatbreads.

April 04, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Subway

Photo courtesy of Subway

Subway is all about sandwiches, and sandwiches are very much about bread. So Subway fans will want to know that, next week, the chain is launching a new lineup of wrap sandwiches featuring its first new bread option in three years: a lavash-style flatbread it describes as “hearty.”

The new Middle Eastern-cuisine-inspired flatbread is soft, slightly airy, able to hold more ingredients than a wheat tortilla and less susceptible to sogginess and tearing. It will replace Subway’s tortilla and Toasted Artisan Flatbread options.

The new wraps, which aim for the ease of “on-the-go” eating, promise to hold a footlong-sandwich’s worth of protein in a six-inch sandwich. (Important – because sandwiches are about what’s in them, too.) Debuting April 11 at Subway locations nationwide, the lineup includes four different wraps you can order by number as part of the Subway Series menu. I got an advance taste of them all:

The Homestyle Chicken Salad wrap (#42) features a refreshed version of Subway’s previous chicken salad — a store-made blend of “rotisserie-style” chicken and mayonnaise — as well as lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion. I thought the chicken salad tasted fresh and homemade, but was a little heavy on the mayo for my taste. And while it wasn’t the most flavorful sandwich in the lineup (subtle, I’d say), the cucumber slices provided a nice crunch and the red onions kept the wrap from tipping over into blah.

The Honey Mustard Chicken wrap (#45) includes rotisserie-style chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese and Honey Mustard sauce. I kind of loved this wrap. The rotisserie chicken’s warmth, savoriness and bite really came through and was balanced nicely by the sweetness of the honey mustard sauce. The fillings also worked really well with the flatbread. Definitely could see seeking this one out in future.

The Turkey, Bacon & Avocado wrap (#40) is stuffed with oven-roasted turkey, bacon and smashed avocado, along with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese and “zesty” Peppercorn Ranch sauce. This one was also a winner. The turkey portion was super generous, the bacon added smoke, and the smashed avocado elevated it further. I was on the fence about the Peppercorn Ranch sauce, though. Maybe I’d swap it out for a different sauce (or no sauce) in future?

The Cali Caprese wrap (#49) offers BelGioioso fresh mozzarella, avocado, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers, along with Roasted Garlic Aioli and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette. Seems like vegetarians will gravitate toward this saucy meatless sandwich, filled with toothsome ingredients. Fresh mozzarella, avocado, spinach and more — what’s not to like?

The tasty new flatbread suited every wrap — and it’s not limited to these sandwiches, either. You can order any sandwich on the lavash-style flatbread. And order the updated chicken salad on any sandwich, too.

“Wraps have become an afterthought on restaurant menus with uninspiring choices and snack-size portions that leave you wanting more,” Paul Fabre, Subway’s senior vice president of culinary and innovation, says in a press statement. “That insight kickstarted the process of revamping Subway’s wraps. We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down.”

Yeah, that’s a wrap.

Related Content:

10 Can’t-Miss Deals for The Solar Eclipse

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Subway Is Bottling Its Signature Sauces for You To Use in Everything

