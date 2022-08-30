Recipes
Chipotle Is Testing a New Spicy Protein Option, Chicken Al Pastor

The menu item will be available at 94 restaurant locations.

August 30, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Chipotle is beloved for its streamlined menu of select items available in various ways. Whether you have a burrito bowl or a salad, the fun is taking the various protein, starch and veggie options and creating something that is uniquely yours. Traditionally, there’s been limited proteins to choose from, but of late, those options have begun to be expanded in pretty exciting ways.

Beginning today, Chipotle is testing Chicken Al Pastor. This spicy new menu addition is made with small batches of freshly grilled chicken seasoned with a marinade of Chipotle’s signature adobo, seared morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple. It is then hand-chopped into small bites before being finished with a bit of lime and freshly chopped cilantro.

Of course, this is a great time for Chipotle-eating chicken lovers as they just added Pollo Asado to the menu a few months ago.

“We created Chicken Al Pastor to fuel our fans who have been craving spicy chicken from Chipotle,” says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer in a press release. “The new menu item artfully pairs fire with flavor in a uniquely Chipotle way.”

Unfortunately, this item is only available for a limited time and in limited areas. It is being tested at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis. But past successful tests have ended up rolled out nationwide, so if it goes well, chances are we’ll all be enjoying it in our burrito bowls pretty soon.

Here’s hoping! It sounds utterly delicious.

Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30

A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust

7 Avocado Gadgets Every Guacamole Lover Needs

