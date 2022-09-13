Chipotle Adds New Steak Option, Garlic Guajillo, to Its Menu Nationwide

We don’t often get to see new menu items from Chipotle, but in recent years, they’ve kicked it up a notch. From quesadillas to queso to fun new protein options, there’s been a lot of new ways to enjoy a burrito – but some of our favorites have been test items only available regionally or special, limited-time offerings. However, this time is different: Chipotle has added a new Garlic Guajillo Steak protein option to its menu, and unlike other recent additions, it’s available everywhere – even the metaverse!