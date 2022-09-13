Recipes
Chipotle Adds New Steak Option, Garlic Guajillo, to Its Menu Nationwide

Don’t worry, you won’t be left with garlic breath for the rest of the workday.

September 13, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Photo courtesy of Chipotle

We don’t often get to see new menu items from Chipotle, but in recent years, they’ve kicked it up a notch. From quesadillas to queso to fun new protein options, there’s been a lot of new ways to enjoy a burrito – but some of our favorites have been test items only available regionally or special, limited-time offerings. However, this time is different: Chipotle has added a new Garlic Guajillo Steak protein option to its menu, and unlike other recent additions, it’s available everywhere – even the metaverse!

The new Garlic Guajillo Steak is made with garlic and guajillo peppers and finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro. We had the opportunity to get an early taste of this new protein, and it was quite good. We taste tested it in a burrito bowl and the steak had a subtle garlic flavor and moderate spice level. This will add flavor to the typical bowl lunch, but without leaving you with garlic breath the rest of the workday.

“We’re listening to our guests’ requests for intriguing new flavors,” says Nevielle Panthaky, Chipotle’s Vice President of Culinary in a press release. “Garlic Guajillo Steak pairs the familiar craveability of garlic with the allure of guajillo into an awesome protein with a slight kick.”

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Photo courtesy of Chipotle

The new menu item debuted virtually (woah!) on Roblox with the Chipotle Grill Simulator, but it’s not just available in virtual reality. Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada have exclusive digital access to Garlic Guajillo Steak today via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca.

“By launching Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse, we are able to share our culinary traditions and real food proposition with Gen Z,” says Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer in a press release. “For the first time, fans can discover our latest menu innovation from our head chef with an immersive experience that blends the best of Chipotle’s digital and physical worlds.”

Those who try out the virtual experience can earn virtual Burrito Bucks, and 100,000 Roblox users will earn a free entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca to try Garlic Guajillo Steak in real life. Because virtual steak is great, but it can’t beat the real thing.

Starting September 14, Garlic Guajillo Steak will be available for in-restaurant, online, mobile and delivery orders in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.

