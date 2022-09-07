Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Trending Recipes
Stuffed Plantain Boats
Stuffed Plantain Boats
Food Network Kitchen’s Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs, as seen on Food Network.
Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
One-Pot Cheeseburger Macaroni
Confetti Mochi Cookies
Confetti Mochi Cookies
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Alex vs. America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta
12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now
McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish
Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30
Currently Obsessed With...
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Shop
What's New
40+ 2022 Advent Calendars You Can Buy RIGHT Now
4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami
The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish

And yes, the breakfast-y pastry item will be available all day long.

September 07, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Breakfast

McDonald - Cheese-Danish

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Finally some fresh good news for those who yearn to stop into McDonald’s at any hour of the day for breakfast foods: The chain is adding a new pastry — “The Cheese Danish” — to menus nationwide starting September 14. And yes, the McCafé Bakery item will be available at any time of day.

Positioned as a “tasty” autumn alternative to other popular seasonal flavors — your pumpkin, your maple and your pecan — the Cheese Danish is officially described as a “flakey pastry with a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle” that is “perfect to enjoy for breakfast or as an afternoon treat.”

The new treat, which harkens back to a similar pastry McDonald’s first introduced in the 1980s, will join the other items in the all-day McCafé Bakery lineup: the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. It will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for in-person, drive-thru or via the McDonald’s App for McDelivery purchases. The chain suggests pairing it with your preferred McCafé beverage.

McDonald’s is calling its Cheese Danish “the next MVP treat of the season.”

Carmen Bryan, a consumer analyst at the data and analytics firm GlobalData, concurs in a press release, saying the chain’s reintroduction of a classic ’80s menu item feels “both feels nostalgic and fresh.”

“A cheese Danish may be the perfect autumn treat that escapes the typical ‘pumpkin spiced’ cliches,” Bryan adds.

Interesting take. Could Cheese Danish Lattes be next? If so, we’re here for it.

Related Content:

Nebraska Man Paddles Down River in an 846-Pound Pumpkin

Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Wendy’s New Breakfast Menu Is Coming Soon — Here’s What You Need to Try

We all need a Frosty-ccino in our lives.

Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever

The chain is bringing back fall classics plus the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut.

Panda Express Burritos Are Going Viral on TikTok – Here’s Where to Get Them

The good news: They’re heavenly. The bad news: They’re available only at select locations.

Subway Makes Major Menu Change for the First Time in 60 Years

If you’ve always been indecisive at the sandwich chain, you can now choose from 12 signature sandwiches.

Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again

Well, this has been an emotional rollercoaster.

Fan-Favorite Cinnamon Rolls Return to Krispy Kreme – But Only On Sundays

The once limited-time offering is now a permanent menu item.

Long Lost Millennial-Favorite Pop-Tart Flavor, Frosted Grape, Returns at Last

This is grape news!

Crocs’ New Cereal-Themed Shoes Look Absolutely Delightful

The limited-edition footwear, available at Foot Locker, is colorful, swirly and unexpectedly drool-worthy.

Tropicana Launches a Cereal Made to Be Doused in Orange Juice

Apparently, a surprising number of people prefer orange juice on their breakfast cereal.

People Have Tied the Knot at These Restaurant Chains – Would You?

Here’s where you can have a deliciously unconventional wedding.

On TV

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Alex vs America

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

40+ 2022 Advent Calendars You Can Buy RIGHT Now Sep 7, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 7, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween Aug 30, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall Aug 30, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year Aug 31, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware Aug 29, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week Aug 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

9 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 26, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

What A Dozen Cousins’ Ibraheem Basir Can’t Live Without in His Kitchen Aug 24, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Rastelli's Meat Delivery Service and the Steaks Were Truly Impressive Aug 23, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Lunch Boxes for Heading Back to the Office Aug 25, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

How to Clean the Most Annoying Kitchen Surfaces Sep 2, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Rothy's Latest Shoe Collab Is Made with 72,000 Recycled Water Bottles Aug 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Non-Toxic Cookware, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Genius Silverware Tray Is the Space-Saving Solution You Need Aug 24, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Products You Need to Keep Bugs Away from Your Summer Barbecue Aug 25, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Swedish Dishcloths Are the Sustainable Paper Towel Solution You've Been Waiting For Aug 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen