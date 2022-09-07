McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish

The new treat, which harkens back to a similar pastry McDonald’s first introduced in the 1980s, will join the other items in the all-day McCafé Bakery lineup: the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. It will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for in-person, drive-thru or via the McDonald’s App for McDelivery purchases. The chain suggests pairing it with your preferred McCafé beverage.