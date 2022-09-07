McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish
And yes, the breakfast-y pastry item will be available all day long.
Finally some fresh good news for those who yearn to stop into McDonald’s at any hour of the day for breakfast foods: The chain is adding a new pastry — “The Cheese Danish” — to menus nationwide starting September 14. And yes, the McCafé Bakery item will be available at any time of day.
Positioned as a “tasty” autumn alternative to other popular seasonal flavors — your pumpkin, your maple and your pecan — the Cheese Danish is officially described as a “flakey pastry with a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle” that is “perfect to enjoy for breakfast or as an afternoon treat.”
The new treat, which harkens back to a similar pastry McDonald’s first introduced in the 1980s, will join the other items in the all-day McCafé Bakery lineup: the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. It will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for in-person, drive-thru or via the McDonald’s App for McDelivery purchases. The chain suggests pairing it with your preferred McCafé beverage.
McDonald’s is calling its Cheese Danish “the next MVP treat of the season.”
Carmen Bryan, a consumer analyst at the data and analytics firm GlobalData, concurs in a press release, saying the chain’s reintroduction of a classic ’80s menu item feels “both feels nostalgic and fresh.”
“A cheese Danish may be the perfect autumn treat that escapes the typical ‘pumpkin spiced’ cliches,” Bryan adds.
Interesting take. Could Cheese Danish Lattes be next? If so, we’re here for it.
