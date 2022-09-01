Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad.
Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad
Trending Recipes
Pesto Fried Eggs
Pesto Fried Eggs
The Best Mahi Mahi
The Best Mahi-Mahi
One-Pot Cheeseburger Macaroni
Magic Ice Cream
Magic Ice Cream
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
Bobby and Sophie on the Coast
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
Currently Obsessed With...
Finally, TRUFF + Hidden Valley Ranch Are Coming Together In A Single Beautiful Bottle
Couple Finds Rare Purple Pearl In A Restaurant Clam
Shop
What's New
Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked
The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers
10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween
7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall
Cheerful couple laughing whilst making dinner, multitasking, cooperation, teamwork, fun
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Nebraska Man Paddles Down River in an 846-Pound Pumpkin

Duane Hansen celebrated his 60th birthday by attempting to break a world record and realizing a long-held dream.

September 01, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Pumpkin

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Phil Davidson with the City of Bellevue/Facebook

Photo courtesy of Phil Davidson with the City of Bellevue/Facebook

There are a lot of tried-and-true ways to celebrate a milestone birthday. (A cake, a party, a trip …) And then there’s how Duane Hansen celebrated his big 6-0: Last week, to mark his 60th birthday, the resident of Syracuse, Nebraska, hopped into a giant, hollowed-out pumpkin he’d grown himself and paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in an effort to set a new Guinness World Record.

Hansen’s journey was chronicled by Phil Davidson, who works for the City of Bellevue, Nebraska, in a post on the city’s Facebook page.

“They say if you stay in your job long enough you might see just about everything and this morning was one of those days!” Davidson mused, before recounting how he and a colleague were going about their work in the mayor’s office at Bellevue City Hall last Thursday, when, just after 8 a.m., Hansen stopped in to ask if anyone there would be willing to serve as official witnesses for his world record attempt.

Originally believing that Hansen intended to merely float his 846-pound pumpkin down the river unmanned, Davidson and his colleague only later realized that Hansen intended to actually ride inside the pumpkin.

A few days later, on Saturday (the day after his birthday) at about 7:30 a.m., as the sun rose over the trees and his wife, family and friends looked on, Hansen hopped into his massive pumpkin — with “SS Berta” (named for a TV character) carved into the pumpkin vessel’s stern — to make the 38-mile journey from the Bellevue Public Boat Docks down the Missouri River to Nebraska City.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Phil Davidson with the City of Bellevue/Facebook

Photo courtesy of Phil Davidson with the City of Bellevue/Facebook

Hansen smashed the previous world record for longest journey in a pumpkin boat (25.5 miles) at about 2:52 p.m., and safely arrived in Nebraska City, completing his record-breaking 38-mile journey, at around 6:30 p.m.

Along the way, the journey had its challenges: a rocky shoreline, shallow patches and sandbars, waves from passing boats.

At times, “not swamping it” proved tough, Hansen tells local News Channel Nebraska (NCN). “The boats leave the waves and you’ve got to stop everything and just hold on and ride with those waves. That was bad,” he adds.

Hansen — who wore a life vest (at his wife’s insistence), sat on a foam cooler placed inside the pumpkin and was followed by a few members of his entourage in a boat, in case anything went awry — said even just waving to the people along the shore cheering him put him in danger of capsizing the pumpkin, noting, “You’ve got to be on top of it the whole time – the whole time.”

“It’s just like riding on a cork,” Hansen tells the Omaha World-Herald.

Hansen first got the idea for his record-breaking pumpkin-boat river ride — and set his mind to doing it — when he met a previous record holder at a pumpkin-growing seminar in Portland, Oregon, five years ago. He was determined to grow his own pumpkin for the journey and doing so, he said, “was the biggest hurdle of this whole operation.”

Guinness says it is still waiting for evidence to review ahead of making Hansen’s world record official.

In the meantime, Hansen is recovering from his intense, nearly 12-hour ride. And if Guinness doesn’t certify his record? Don’t expect him to make another attempt.

“I ain’t gonna do this again,” Hansen tells NCN. “I’m done with this.”

Related Content:

Couple Finds Rare Purple Pearl In A Restaurant Clam

Man Sets New World Record for Eating the Most Ghost Peppers in One Minute

All of the Pumpkin Spice Groceries You Can Buy for 2022

Next Up

Curried Pumpkin Soup

This dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan curry soup is made creamy with coconut milk and pureed white beans instead of cream or yogurt.

In Season: Pumpkins

Pumpkins are an autumn favorite for Americans. In fact, the U.S. is one of the top producers of pumpkins in the world. Here are ways to cook them and ideas for dishes to try.

Pumpkin-Shaped Pumpkin Bread Is Your Fall Weekend Project

It doesn’t get cozier (or cuter!) than this.

31 Days of Pumpkins

Whether it’s for dinner, dessert or carving Jack-o-lanterns, nothing says fall quite like orange pumpkins. We’ve got pumpkin ideas for every day of the month.

50 Canned Pumpkin Recipes

Put this fall favorite to good use with dozens of recipes from Food Network Magazine.

Why We Love Pumpkin Seeds

When you’re carving pumpkins or making a fresh pumpkin soup, don’t forget about the hidden treasure inside—the seeds.

Fall Fest: Pumpkins 5 Ways

This weekend we took the kids to a pumpkin patch and they absolutely loved it! Now we have lots of pumpkins and need to put them to good use. Here are 5 recipes using your freshly picked (and even canned) pumpkins.

Best 5 Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipes

Food Network's top five pumpkin cheesecake recipes are simple to prepare and sure to please every sweet tooth. Get the recipes.

Best 5 Pumpkin Bread Recipes

Celebrate the beginning of fall with Food Network's best five pumpkin bread recipes.

My Love Affair with Pumpkin

On TV

Chopped

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Alex vs America

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween Aug 30, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall Aug 30, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year Aug 31, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware Aug 29, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week Aug 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

9 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 26, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

What A Dozen Cousins’ Ibraheem Basir Can’t Live Without in His Kitchen Aug 24, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 24, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Rastelli's Meat Delivery Service and the Steaks Were Truly Impressive Aug 23, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Lunch Boxes for Heading Back to the Office Aug 25, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

How to Clean the Most Annoying Kitchen Surfaces Aug 23, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Rothy's Latest Shoe Collab Is Made with 72,000 Recycled Water Bottles Aug 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Non-Toxic Cookware, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Genius Silverware Tray Is the Space-Saving Solution You Need Aug 24, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Products You Need to Keep Bugs Away from Your Summer Barbecue Aug 25, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Swedish Dishcloths Are the Sustainable Paper Towel Solution You've Been Waiting For Aug 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Why Your Kitchen Needs an Anti-Fatigue Mat Aug 23, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Keurig Coffee Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

I Swear By My Meat Thermometer — Even as a Professional Chef Aug 19, 2022

By: Melissa Gaman

Editors’ Picks: Pantry Staples That Are Worth Upgrading Aug 18, 2022

By: Margaret Wong, T.K. Brady and Rachel Trujillo

12 Best Powdered Drinks to Buy on Amazon Aug 17, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Everything You Need to Clean Your Reusable Water Bottle Aug 16, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson