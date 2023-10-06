Recipes
Giant Charcuterie Board Sets New World Record

The big board featured 769 pounds of artisanal meats, cheeses, crackers and more.

October 06, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

1O0A5536-0-33x

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Boarderie

Photo courtesy of Boarderie

Planning on prepping a big charcuterie board for your guests in the approaching holiday season? It probably won’t be as big as the one cheese-and-charcuterie brand Boarderie just built.

Clocking in at a whopping 769 pounds, the Boarderie board, unveiled on Wednesday, October 4, at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, set a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Charcuterie Board ever made. The board measured 20 feet by 14 feet and was basically a giant replica of Boarderie’s best-selling Arte board — blown up to 169 times its usual size.

The record-setting board — far exceeding the previous record holder, which included about 440 pounds of food — featured an array of premium artisan cheeses, cured meats, flatbread crackers, nuts and dried fruits, and gourmet chocolates, as well as a selection of olives and spreads sourced from all over the world.

The board and event to unveil it was co-sponsored by Columbus Craft Meats, Yupik, Celebrity Goat, Divina, The Palm Beaches, The Vineyard House, Rustic Bakery, Dufeck Wood Products and Atlas Event Rental — and immediately following the event, the contents of the board were donated to The Lord’s Place, a local nonprofit organization that works to address homelessness.

“Boarderie creates experiences every day that bring people together around celebrations and social occasions that start conversations and that’s what we achieved here today on a very large scale,” Boarderie’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Aaron Menitoff, says in a news release.

Menitoff and his partners founded Boarderie in 2021 and, with a profile boost from Shark Tank and Oprah, who made the Arte board a 2022 'Favorite Things' pick, expanded from online distribution through retailers such as Williams Sonoma and Goldbelly to a direct-to-consumer business model in 2022.

A representative from Guinness attended the board’s unveiling to certify its record-setting status — and, Palm Beach news station CBS12 reports, the certificate was auctioned off at the event to raise additional money for the local nonprofit.

