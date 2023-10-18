Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Gyudon.
Gyudon
Trending Recipes
Chicken Enchiladas
Shortcut Apple Cider Doughnuts
Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut Squash Soup
Description: Jet Tila's Vegan Drunken Noodles. Keywords: Soy Sauce, Thai Soybean Sauce, Sriracha, Vegan Sugar, Garlic, Thai Basil, Serrano Chiles, Onion, Tofu, Grape Tomatoes.
Vegan Drunken Noodles
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
What Does Travis Kelce Eat Every Day?
Heinz Releases a Taylor Swift-Inspired ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ Sauce
17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals
Currently Obsessed With...
Stouffer’s New Advent Calendar Aims To Help With the From-Scratch Cooking Holiday Fatigue
McDonald’s Adds D.C.-Area Condiment Mambo Sauce to Its Dipping Options
Shop
What's New
4 Best Rolling Pins, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers
What Food Network Editors Are Buying on Prime Big Deal Days
These Amazon Products Are Still On Sale — Even After Prime Big Deal Days
Prime Big Deal Days Vitamix Sales: Get a Pro-Grade Blender for Just $300
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisvile, KY
Tour the Charming Kitchen from HGTV's Urban Oasis 2023
Enter for Your Chance to Win HGTV Urban Oasis 2023

Pepper X Unseats Carolina Reaper as World’s Hottest Pepper

The new Guinness World Record holder is three times hotter than its predecessor.

October 18, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

HEATONIST-Julian Bracero

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Heatonist, Julian Bracero

Photo courtesy of Heatonist, Julian Bracero

Shove over, Carolina Reaper. There’s a new world’s hottest pepper. And it was created by the same guy!

Ed Currie, the hot pepper breeder who brought the world the Carolina Reaper, which has held the Guinness World Record for hottest chili pepper since 2013, has bred a new pepper that is three times hotter than its famous predecessor.

On October 9, the Guinness Book of World Records officially named Currie’s new pepper, Pepper X, which he spent a decade perfecting, the world’s hottest chili pepper. While the Carolina Reaper officially clocks in at 1.64 million Scoville Heat Units, the Pepper X notches an average of 2.69 million units — hotter not only than police pepper spray (1.6 million units) but also than bear spray (2.2 million units), notes the Associated Press.

Currie, who is based in South Carolina, tells the AP that Pepper X offers “immediate, brutal heat.”

After he ate an entire Pepper X, becoming one of only five people to do so, “I was feeling the heat for three-and-a-half hours,” he says. “Then the cramps came. Those cramps are horrible. I was laid out flat on a marble wall for approximately an hour in the rain, groaning in pain.”

While the Carolina Reaper is bright red and kinda lumpy looking with a pointy end that looks like a tail and a sweet flavor beneath the heat, the Pepper X is yellow-green and has an earthy flavor following the heat (assuming you can taste anything following the heat).

Currie says he created Pepper X by cross breeding a Carolina Reaper with a “pepper that a friend of mine sent me from Michigan that was brutally hot.”

And while the Carolina Reaper is grown by many and touted on a ton of products, Currie intends to keep Pepper X a little closer to his vest, profiting off it with his own hot pepper sauce company, PuckerButt.

As for any potential danger from eating hot peppers, Currie advises working up to it to “build up a tolerance.”

He has also hinted that he may be working on something even hotter, telling the AP that the Pepper X is “not the pinnacle” of his hot-pepper-breeding career.

Related Content:

Tesla Is Releasing a Cybertruck-Inspired Beer

Popeyes Brings a Little Luxury to Its Chicken Sandwich with TRUFF

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything

Next Up

New Purple Tomato Gets Green Light From USDA

It promises to offer antioxidant properties on par with superfoods like blueberries.

The Best Spots to Pick Apples or Pumpkins, According to Yelp

The review site has shared Yelpers’ go-to spots. Did your favorite make the cut?

Chicago Supermarket Breaks World Record for ‘Largest Fruit Display’

Afterward, everyone went bonkers for the free bananas.

Man Sets New Record for Eating World’s Hottest Pepper

Gregory Foster took down three Carolina Reapers in a mere 8.72 seconds.

Is Dr Pepper’s Dark Berry Back? It’s Complicated

Only a select group of people will be getting the limited-edition drink, for now, we think?

What Does Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Taste Like?

The new beverage is a permanent addition to the Dr Pepper lineup — and we got an advance taste.

Man Sets New World Record for Eating the Most Ghost Peppers in One Minute

Hot-pepper-scarfing speed-eater Gregory Foster ate 17 Ghost peppers in 60 seconds, collecting his third world record.

This "Pasta" Dish Made Me Fall in Love with Veggie Noodles

Are rutabaga noodles the answer to your low-carb pasta cravings?

Are Burger King’s New Ghost Pepper Nuggets Even That Spicy?

Here’s what the internet had to say.

Dunkin’ Drops Some Devilish Fun with Its New Ghost Pepper Donut

This Halloween, the doughnut chain is putting a little trick in its treat.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

4 Best Rolling Pins, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers Oct 13, 2023

By: Regina Ragone, T.K. Brady and Samantha Lande

What Food Network Editors Are Buying on Prime Big Deal Days Oct 11, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

These Amazon Products Are Still On Sale — Even After Prime Big Deal Days Oct 12, 2023

By: Alida Nugent

Prime Big Deal Days Vitamix Sales: Get a Pro-Grade Blender for Just $300 Oct 10, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

This Walmart Sale Is Officially Kicking Off the Holiday Season Oct 9, 2023

By: Allison Russo

85 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season Oct 17, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Tofu Presses, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

13 New Scary Good Halloween Candies You Should Try This Year Oct 17, 2023

By: Amy Reiter, Michelle Baricevic, T.K. Brady and Bella Durgin-Johnson

The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2023 Oct 16, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic, Rachel Trujillo and Morgan Faulkner

5 Best Potato Ricers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Oct 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo

12 Must-Have Pumpkin Carving Tools on Amazon for Creating the Perfect Jack-o'-Lantern Oct 1, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami and Alida Nugent

The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating Sep 29, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Alida Nugent

Caraway Just Launched an All-New Square Cookware Collection Sep 26, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Advent Calendars for Tea Lovers Sep 25, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Wine Decanters, According to a Sommelier Sep 22, 2023

By: Sarah Tracey

4 Best Kitchen Shears, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Don't Miss the ThermoWorks Fall Warehouse Sale Sep 21, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Collagen Powders, According to a Nutritionist Sep 22, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

The Best Kitchen Products for Hosting Next-Level Tailgate Parties Sep 19, 2023

By: Alida Nugent

When Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023? Plus, the Deals to Shop Now Sep 18, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 20, 2023

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

Our Honest Review of the OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker with Podless Single-Serve Function Sep 15, 2023

By: Beth Lipton

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 15, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

These Are the Best, Most-Useful Kitchen Utensils Sep 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services, Tested by Food Network Editors Sep 12, 2023

By: Casey Clark

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Sep 8, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

34 Gifts for Grandparents Who Love Food Sep 7, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

7 Best Wine Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen